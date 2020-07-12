/
san jose
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:00 PM
175 Apartments for rent in San Jose, Jacksonville, FL
Last updated August 17 at 12:00am
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,009
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1370 sqft
Plantation Apartment Homes are conveniently located in Southside's San Jose area. Close to businesses, shopping, medical facilities & entertainment. Our quiet community with lush courtyards provides the comfort & charm you will be proud to call home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
3919 Bell Tower Drive #1
3919 Bell Tower Drive, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
845 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath in The Colony of San Jose! - 3919 Bell Tower Dr.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
3900 MISSION DR
3900 Mission Drive, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
845 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath 2nd floor condo located in Colony at San Jose. Large living/dining combo with laminate flooring, kitchen has tile, and whit appliances. Bathroom has travertine tile. Large tiled lanai to relax on and enjoy your evenings.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
6552 LA MIRADA DR
6552 La Mirada Drive East, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
970 sqft
This condo features a living/dining room combination with new quality laminate floors in all rooms and extensive windows and doors opening out onto a spacious covered screened porch with tiled floors and view of a large nicely landscaped courtyard.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
3866 CAMPENERO CT
3866 Campenero Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1430 sqft
BEAUTIFUL renovated 3/2 condo on second floor in gated community. Tile floors in kitchen, entry, living room, dining room and hall.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
7841 CATAWBA DR
7841 Catawba Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1116 sqft
Cute San Jose Estates home with nice wood and tile floors through out. Remodeled kitchen, 2-car carport, and large fenced-yard. Screened porch. Cutting and edging of yard is included in rent. Convenient to San Marco shopping. Available August 1st.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
3875 Mission Dr. #4
3875 Mission Drive, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1145 sqft
- 3875 Mission Dr. #4 Base Rent..................................$810.00 Electric....................................$ Jea Water/Sewer...........................$ 27.00 Garbage....................................$ 13.00 Total Rent..................
Last updated July 12 at 08:35pm
7200 Powers Avenue
7200 Powers Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$880
1137 sqft
Pointe sienna's remodeled apartment homes boast four spacious floor plans featuring generous master bedrooms, abundant walk-in closets and private balconies or patio areas.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
8063 San Jose Blvd.
8063 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1973 sqft
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,024
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1100 sqft
Situated between Philips Highway and San Jose Boulevard with proximity to I-95 and Autobahn Speedway. Pet-friendly apartment community features pool and gym for fitness and relaxation. Recently renovated units include in-unit laundry and microwave.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
8300 Plaza Gate W. Unit 1072
8300 Plaza Gate Lane, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1027 sqft
Beauclerc Lakes - Lovely 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo located on the Southside of Jacksonville in Beauclerc Lakes! Two master suites! Landlord may consider pet with non-refundable pet fee. (RLNE4790077)
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
3775 San Viscaya Drive
3775 San Viscaya Drive, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,965
1930 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
4314 Plaza Gate Ln S
4314 Plaza Gate Lane, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$898
860 sqft
Located of Baymeadows, between San Jose Blvd and Old Kings Rd, well situated next to lush Tomahawk Park walking trails'. It is within minutes from supermarkets, restaurants, shopping, and I-95, making it easy commute to different parts of the city.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
8079 Village Gate Ct
8079 Village Gate Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1441 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath townhouse - Property Id: 313707 Lovingly kept home, laminate flooring in living room and dining room overlooking screened in porch and a partially fenced backyard.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
7175 DEERFOOT POINT CIR
7175 Deerfoot Point Circle, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1557 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath with 1 car garage End unit condo in a gated community. Beautiful wood looking tile floors in the family room and kitchen. Granite counter tops and, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
6160 FORDHAM CIR E
6160 Fordham Circle East, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1360 sqft
This 3/2 on quiet street close to downtown and shopping. Tile and hardwood floors throughout house. Large back yard in a central location
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
7268 DEERFOOT POINT CIR
7268 Deerfoot Point Circle, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1004 sqft
SUPER LOCATION FOR THIS SMALL COMMUNITY OF ONLY 93 HOMES. GATED ENTRANCE TO YOUR OWN PRIVATE GARAGE WITH AUTO- OPENER TO PULL INTO WITH AN INTERIOR ENTRANCE RIGHT INTO THE HOME. RAINING...
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
3668 WINDMOOR DR
3668 Windmoor Drive, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,975
4088 sqft
Great Opportunity to rent a custom Arthur Rutenberg home in the gated Westbourne Square Community! This magnificent solid concrete block home has a unique open and airy floor plan featuring an amazing master, 2 bedrooms downstairs that share a Jack
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
8306 BARQUERO CT N
8306 Barquero Court North, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
Enjoy this fully renovated, single family, one story house with tremendous lake views!! Located on a quiet cul de sac in a gated community, this house has it all. Updated bathrooms, newer flooring and a 2 car garage await the next renters.
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
7034 Ponce De Leon Dr - 3A
7034 Ponce De Leon Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
Come check out this 1st floor 3 bed / 1.5 bath apartment at the popular San Jose apartments. Unit has been updated. Great floorpan. Galley style kitchen with washer/dryer hookups(stackable only). Parking - 1 assigned carport space with storage room.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
8160 SAN JOSE MANOR DR E
8160 San Jose Manor Drive East, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$675
615 sqft
This 1 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please contact us today to set up your showing! In
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
2317 SEGOVIA AVE
2317 Segovia Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,050
3687 sqft
This fantastic brick home is in the very desirable neighborhood of San Jose Forest. With over 3,680 square feet of living space the home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and 2 half baths.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
5645 NETTIE RD
5645 Nettie Road, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1220 sqft
Cute, remodeled 3/1 with open concept living/dining and great kitchen! Location is ideal with close proximity to I-95 and only a 10 minute drive to downtown Jax. Don't miss this opportunity -pets will be considered.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
3616 DARNALL PL
3616 Darnall Place, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3007 sqft
Gorgeous fully remodeled 4bedroom 4full bath house with large inground pool. This split floor plan 4 bedroom house has been completely remodeled in 2017.
