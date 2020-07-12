/
/
/
duclay forest
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:38 PM
184 Apartments for rent in Duclay Forest, Jacksonville, FL
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 12:27pm
11 Units Available
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1453 sqft
This community offers one, two and three-bedroom apartments equipped with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Community features include garage parking, swimming pool and gym. There's plenty of shopping along Blanding Boulevard and I-295 is nearby.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7614 Club Duclay Dr.
7614 Club Duclay Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1080 sqft
- 3 bedroom , 1.5 bathroom with stainless steel fridge, gas stove, microwave and dishwasher. Yard is fenced in front and back. (RLNE3966738)
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
6925 ORTEGA WOODS DR
6925 Ortega Woods Drive, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
580 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath well maintained Condo in Ortega Woods. Ceramic tile in the kitchen and baths, wall to wall carpeting in the bedrooms.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5409 Turkey Creek Ct
5409 Turkey Creek Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
** PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS ** With the Dream America program, you can lease to own homes like this in Jacksonville, Orlando and Tampa metro.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
5490 LAFAYETTE PARK DR N
5490 Lafayette Park Drive North, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2129 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom home with formal areas and large kitchen open to family room. Enjoy screen porch overlooking large fenced yard. Stainless steal appliances, high ceilings, no carpet. beautiful tile throughout.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
6915 ORTEGA WOODS DR
6915 Ortega Woods Drive, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$970
940 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2 bath 1st floor condo features carpet and laminate flooring, open patio, washer and dryer, stainless appliances.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
6984 ORTEGA WOODS DR
6984 Ortega Woods Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1157 sqft
Gorgeous apartment, new kitchen, new appliance, closet walk in, good size bedroom.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
5441 LAFAYETTE PARK DR N
5441 Lafayette Park Drive North, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1884 sqft
This home is ready for its new residents! Located on a cut de sac- great foyer entry, two front bedrooms share a bathroom. Two living areas- one offers space for dining.
Results within 1 mile of Duclay Forest
Verified
1 of 137
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
11 Units Available
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located yards from I-295 and Collins Road. Well-appointed apartments with patio/balcony, fireplace and modern kitchen. Resident amenities include a pool, racquetball court, gym and business center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
22 Units Available
Parkland at Orange Park
1863 Wells Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$865
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1118 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with designer kitchen cabinetry and faux-wood floors. Package acceptance center, fitness center and clubhouse. Close to Orange Park Mall, Orange Park High School and Naval Air Station Jacksonville.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
6 Units Available
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$999
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1213 sqft
Welcome to Landings at Lake Gray located in a suburban area just outside of Jacksonville, FL.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 12:34pm
3 Units Available
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
1035 sqft
Welcome home to Ortega Village Apartments in Jacksonville, Florida. Our quaint community is situated in the Ortega Hills neighborhood, across from Naval Air Station Jacksonville.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 12:28pm
171 Units Available
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,120
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1172 sqft
Explore our newly developed, luxury apartments spanning across 28 acres on the west side of Jacksonville.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 12:26pm
3 Units Available
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$650
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
$730
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
864 sqft
Welcome To Summerwind Apartments\nSail into a luxurious new lifestyle where living is a breeze. Relax by the pool or enjoy a cookout in our barbecue area. Simple pleasures are often lifes greatest rewards and you will find them at Summerwind.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
5674 BENNINGTON DR
5674 Bennington Drive, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1404 sqft
Just minutes to I295 and Jacksonville Naval Air Station! Downstairs living room, dining area, granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. Upstairs bedrooms with a bathroom each, laundry on premises, tile down stairs and carpet in bedrooms.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
230 Lee Dr.
230 Lee Drive, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$950
1265 sqft
230 Lee Dr. Available 09/03/20 PRICE CUT!!! HOME FOR RENT IN ORANGE PARK - PRICE CUT!!! HOME FOR RENT IN ORANGE PARK 230 LEE DRIVE ORANGE PARK, FL 32073 Rent: $950/month 4 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms Nice large yard and interior.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
6512 Norde Dr S
6512 South Norde Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1218 sqft
Now Available! This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has been completely renovated with new stainless steel appliances. This home is a must see with nice size bedrooms and a large back yard. Contact us today for details.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8126 Pineverde Lane
8126 Pineverde Lane, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1464 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,464 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
85 DEBARRY AVENUE #1071
85 Debarry Ave, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
** PRICE JUST REDUCED!! ** Cute Condo in Orange Park - **PRICE JUST REDUCED** This 2 bedroom 2.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6094 Maggies Circle Unit 105
6094 Maggies Circle, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
COMING SOON FOR RENT: 2BR/2BA CONDO CONVENIENT TO NAS JAX & ORANGE PARK - Very nice 1st floor condo. Includes all kitchen appliances, washer and dryer. Gated community with playground and community swimming pool.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
454 Crabapple Court - A
454 Crabapple Court, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Kitchen includes Range, Refrigerator & Dishwasher. Washer-Dryer Connections; garbage included. No Smoking, No Pets & no more than 4 occupants. 2 Bed Room 1.5 bath apartment
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4919 Avent Drive
4919 Avent Drive, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1050 sqft
4919 Avent Drive Available 07/15/20 Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath home near NAS! - **AVAILABLE JULY 15th, 2020** Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom close to Jacksonville's NAS (Naval Air Station).
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
8118 PINEVERDE LN
8118 Pineverde Lane, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1344 sqft
Great home to rent in Collins Lake Estates. Tile flooring throughout, newer air conditioner and roof. Two car garage with garage opener & remote. Useable open floorplan, eat-in kitchen area, separate dining space with a split bedroom layout.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
8710 PINEVALLEY LN
8710 Pinevalley Lane, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1283 sqft
Welcome Home! This home has an open floor plan. The eat-in kitchen has a large pantry and is open to the large living room/dining room combo with a stone fireplace.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLOakleaf Plantation, FL