/
/
/
avondale
Last updated July 12 2020 at 12:43 PM
274 Apartments for rent in Avondale, Jacksonville, FL
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
42 Units Available
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1163 sqft
Near Ortega River and Fishweir Park. Access to I-10. Swimming pool and fitness center, convenient parking, and 24-hour maintenance. Units have a patio or balcony, modern appliances, and plush carpeting.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
3582 HEDRICK ST
3582 Hedrick Street, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
700 sqft
AVONDALE APARTMENT FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Park St. west, L on Dancy, L on Hedrick St. to sign at quaduplex - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Living Room, Eat in Kitchen (R/R/), CHA, Wood Floors, approx 700 sf, water & sewer included, $875 Sec. Dep.
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
3648 RIVERSIDE AVE
3648 Riverside Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1550 sqft
AVONDALE HOME FOR RENT.' From 5 pts, south on Margaret, right on Riverside ave to corner of Dancy st. 1/2 block from Shops of Avondale, 1 block to Boone Park! 3 BR, 1.
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
3530 PARK ST
3530 Park Street, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2328 sqft
RIVERSIDE/AVONDALE HOME FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Park St west 3 miles home on left, - 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, living room, dining room, kitchen (R/R/DW/MW), central heat & air, hardwood floors, approx.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
3878 JEAN ST
3878 Jean Street, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1936 sqft
Rent this wonderful low Country classic home and be within walking distance to all the great restaurants & shops this area has to offer!This home has coffered ceilings in main living areas, 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths including 2 master suites.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
3862 ST JOHNS AVE
3862 St Johns Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
AVONDALE 1st FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT. From Riverside, west to left on King St. to right on St. Johns to brick 4-plex on left. (After curve near Glendale.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
3629 WALSH ST
3629 Walsh Street, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
855 sqft
AVONDALE HOUSE FOR RENT. From 5 Points, west on Park St., south on Ingleside, right on Walsh.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
3623 WALSH ST
3623 Walsh Street, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1600 sqft
AVONDALE HOUSE FOR RENT. From 5 Points, west on Park St., south on Ingleside, right on Walsh.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
3576 PINE ST
3576 Pine Street, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1825 sqft
Welcome home to this truly stunning Avondale charmer located right in the heart of the Shoppes of Avondale. This historic home features all the comfort of modern upgrades and conveniences.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
1850 AVONDALE CIR
1850 Avondale Circle, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
2800 sqft
AVONDALE HISTORIC HOME FOR RENT.
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
1443 AVONDALE AVE
1443 Avondale Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2595 sqft
Beautiful home located in the historic Avondale North area. Original wood floors in the foyer, Dining Room, Living Room and ''Study/TV'' room.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
1279 DANCY ST
1279 Dancy Street, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1206 sqft
Unique, castle-style cottage with tile and laminate flooring, formal dining room, formal living room, family room/den in the rear of the home with lots of room for entertaining. New stucco outside, new paint inside, fully fenced backyard.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 01:37pm
1 Unit Available
3914 Herschel St - 3
3914 Herschel Street, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
550 sqft
Private deck, all utilities.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
3608 BOONE PARK AVE
3608 Boone Park Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
352 sqft
AVONDALE STUDIO COTTAGE FOR RENT. From Riverside, Park st west to left on Ingleside to right on Boone park to house on left.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
3585 Riverside Avenue
3585 Riverside Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
750 sqft
For the discerning renter this beautiful one bedroom upstairs unit just underwent a full renovation with new windows, plumbing, electric, HVAC, walls and ceilings (foam insulation), incredible new kitchen and bath.
Results within 1 mile of Avondale
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1181 Wycoff Ave.
1181 Wycoff Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$825
841 sqft
2/1 Available at 1181 Wycoff - This quaint 2 bed, 1 bath home features central a/c, includes washer and dyer, as well as a shed in the fully fenced backyard! With an adorable front porch, perfect for patio furniture! DIRECTIONS: S on Cassat, L on
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2823 Selma Rd
2823 Selma Street, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1200 sqft
2823 Selma Rd Available 08/05/20 Charming duplex for rent in Riverside! - **AVAILABLE AUGUST 5th, 2020** Charming 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom duplex available in the historic Riverside area of Jacksonville.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2716 OAK ST
2716 Oak Street, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1482 sqft
RIVERSIDE CONDO FOR RENT. ''The Martha Washington''-From Downtown, Park Street West, right on King Street, left on Oak. 2 bedroom, living room/dining room combo, 2.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 01:14pm
1 Unit Available
4648 Kerle St
4648 Kerle Street, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1035 sqft
Charming bungalow in Murray Hill Heights close to Riverside, Downtown and San Marco. Beautifully restored interior with upgraded kitchen and lots of windows offering natural light. Close to FSCJ Kent Campus.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3644 DELLWOOD AVENUE
3644 Dellwood Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1092 sqft
- (RLNE4781988)
1 of 52
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
1409 CHERRY ST
1409 Cherry Street, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
4152 sqft
LARGE brick home on nice corner lot in Riverside. Two story building in rear of property does not convey with house. Updated kitchen, shed, large back room that can be used for meetings/work from home.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3018 Oak St
3018 Oak Street, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Apartment in Avondale - Property Id: 308887 Apartment for rent in highly desirable Avondale area. Walkable neighborhood with multiple restaurants, shops, pubs and entertainment venues.
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2934 Princeton Ave
2934 Princeton Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1844 sqft
This charming Ortega home has an inviting front porch. A formal dining and living room are separated by the foyer. Both have crown molding and lots of natural light. Hardwood flooring except in the baths.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
4650 Buxton Street
4650 Buxton Street, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1620 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLOakleaf Plantation, FL