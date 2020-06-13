139 Apartments for rent in Holly Hill, FL

Moving to Holly Hill

Holly Hill was hard hit by the housing downturn and may take several years to fully recover. Too many people tried to make a buck flipping properties or speculating on new construction, and the market outgrew the local economy's ability to sustain it. There's good news in that if you're a renter. It means there are many properties to choose from and deals to be had. Don't get ahead of yourself, though. You'll still need decent credit to pitch your tent here. However, it also means an easier time landing a rental apartment that has incentives without breaking the bank.