139 Apartments for rent in Holly Hill, FL

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
241 Riverside Dr Unit 2004
241 Riverside Dr, Holly Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1539 sqft
Welcome Home to this beautiful Furnished Riverview Condo of the Halifax River, just steps away from the World's Most Famous Beach! This unit offers two bedrooms, two full bathrooms with a split floor plan, a large private balcony with amazing views

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1607 Primo Court
1607 Primo Ct, Holly Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1671 sqft
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! Move into a BRAND NEW HOME! You will be the first to live in this very well made DR Horton custom townhouse. Great location. Everything is BRAND NEW. BRAND NEW appliances, fixtures, closets, carpets.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1609 Primo Court
1609 Primo Ct, Holly Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1872 sqft
For rent! Brand new construction DR Horton custom built 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2 story 1 car attached garage townhouse.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
219 12th Street
219 12th Street, Holly Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
884 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED AND ADDITION IN PROGRESS. NEW ROOF, BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, WASHER/DRYER HOOK UP, NEW FRONT DECK, PARTIALLY FENCED YARD, 2 BLOCKS TO THE RIVER, SCREENED FRONT PORCH, GREAT NEIGHBORS

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1647 Riverside Drive
1647 Riverside Drive, Holly Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,996
4400 sqft
Amazing 4 bed, 5 bath, pool home with river views is the perfect retreat for yout vacation. This gem of a home boasts beautiful Intercoastal waterway views of pristine Volusia County, Florida.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
241 Riverside Drive
241 Riverside Drive, Holly Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1660 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Marina Grande on the Halifax offers world class amenities that will allow you to enjoy effortless living right at home! This condominium community offers two swimming pools, two clubhouses that have game rooms, a library, a private movie theater,

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
646 Lpga Boulevard
646 Lpga Boulevard, Holly Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1350 sqft
1 Year Lease. Completely remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house. This half of a duplex is just minutes from all the shopping areas and beaches. Must see in person!! Call us today!

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
231 Riverside Dr. #1809
231 Riverside Dr, Holly Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2291 sqft
3/3 Condo at the MG on the Halifax. - Relax and enjoy the awesome direct south east view from this fully furnished 3 Bedroom 3 Bath condo situated on the 18th floor of one of the most desired condos in the Daytona Beach Area, M.G.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
162 Daytona Avenue
162 Daytona Avenue, Holly Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
980 sqft
Home is centrally located to Daytona. Near hospitals and beach. 1 block over from the river. Home is to be leased for 1 year or longer. Home has 2 bedrooms and is fully furnished. NO SMOKING NO PETS ALLOWED. NO EXCEPTIONS

1 of 26

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
1601 Primo Court
1601 Primo Ct, Holly Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1840 sqft
You'll love the space this Oasis floorplan has to offer in the new Mirage community! A spacious 3/3, with a lovely open floor plan greet you as you enter.
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Daytona
9 Units Available
The Overlook at Daytona Apartment Homes
100 Seabreeze Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$948
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Overlooking the water of the Intracoastal Waterway. Recently renovated to include granite countertops, walk-in closets and modern furnishings such as stainless steel appliances. Private balconies provided. Pool, clubhouse and gym available.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ortona
1 Unit Available
230 Hartford Avenue
230 Hartford Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1330 sqft
230 Hartford Avenue Available 07/15/20 Cozy 2BD/1BA walking distance from Beach! - This large cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath Beach Side Home located 1 block from the Beach in the beautiful Daytona Beach Fl.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Ortona
1 Unit Available
360 Morningside Ave
360 Morningside Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1377 sqft
BEACHSIDE LIVING JUST GOT BETTER! You will relax and enjoy your days and nights in this cozy 2/1 beachside home that is walking distance to the Famous Daytona Beach.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Ortona Park
1 Unit Available
223 Milsap Road
223 Milsap Road, Ormond Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
3218 sqft
Live in Paradise on the Peninsula! Furnished large family home with lots of space, just steps from the beach. This fabulous & functional pool home offers an eat in kitchen, 5 bedrooms & 3 baths - bring the extended family.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
384 Euclid Avenue
384 Euclid Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1616 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished vacation home. This home is close to all your need for a winter or summer rental! Must see in person! Cable and wifi included. Sleeps eight

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
145 N Halifax Avenue
145 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious and tastefully furnished 1 bedroom condo on the Halifax River available for rent.. Top floor, South unit with views of not only the Ocean and beachside Daytona, this unit also looks out over the bridges of Daytona Beach and downtown Daytona.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
281 Tuscany Chase Drive
281 Tuscany Chase Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2430 sqft
1 Year Lease. Newly built home. Open layout plan, large kitchen with granite counter tops and tile floor through out the house. Close to parks, schools, shopping. Must see in person. Call office for more details.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
East Daytona
1 Unit Available
411 N Wild Olive Avenue
411 North Wild Olive Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
900 sqft
Don't miss this opportunity to have a great residence near the beach. Great apartment in a great building with offstreet parking. Close to many jobs and everything recreational in the area.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
108 Astor Street
108 Astor Street, Volusia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1975 sqft
3 OR 4 BEDROOM HOME WITH LARGE FENCED IN YARD. FRESHLY PAINTED THRU OUT. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED - CLOSE TO SHOPPING

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
415 N Halifax Ave Avenue
415 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
812 sqft
Carefree condo living! Cozy two bedroom, two bathroom condo corner unit by the bay. This home has updated bathrooms and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Tiled throughout the home as well for ease of cleaning.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
935 N Halifax Avenue
935 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1210 sqft
Well appointed short term rental (min 4 mo). Beautifully furnished with everything you will need for your next stay in Daytona Beach. The view from this penthouse floor is amazing.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1429 N Atlantic Avenue
1429 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
The unit is on the 4th floor with an elevator provided. Inside the unit is a townhouse floor plan with the two large bedrooms on the second floor. Stairs to the second floor.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Ortona Park
1 Unit Available
410 Auburn Drive
410 Auburn Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
This updated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath is walking distance to the beach, with shopping dinning and entertainment even closer, as well as featuring assigned parking, onsite laundry, and quiet neighbors.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
346 Euclid Avenue
346 Euclid Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1092 sqft
Location is everything! Rent this cutie just 1/2 block to the beach. Fenced yard with large wood shed for extra storage or man cave. Inside laundry. Lawn care included. NO PETS.
City GuideHolly Hill
You'd be forgiven if you thought Holly Hill, Florida, was a suburb of Daytona Beach. In truth, it's a historic coastal town that just happens to be sandwiched between bigger neighbors. There are few hills, and even less holly, but it's still a pretty little coastal village.

The town of almost 12,000 residents (as reported by the 2010 U.S. Census) grew up from humble beginnings around just a few cabins in early Florida history. What would become Daytona Beach sprang up to the south, and the future Ormond Beach took root to the north. Eventually, the three grew together until it became hard to tell one from the other when passing through. With beautiful sandy beaches driving coastal development in these parts, Holly Hill has become a popular part of the Florida Coast.

Moving to Holly Hill

Holly Hill was hard hit by the housing downturn and may take several years to fully recover. Too many people tried to make a buck flipping properties or speculating on new construction, and the market outgrew the local economy's ability to sustain it. There's good news in that if you're a renter. It means there are many properties to choose from and deals to be had. Don't get ahead of yourself, though. You'll still need decent credit to pitch your tent here. However, it also means an easier time landing a rental apartment that has incentives without breaking the bank.

Holly Hill Neighborhoods

Flomish Garden: Flomish Street bisects the community, running from U.S. Highway 1 east to just past Highway 5A. Along it, you will find single-family homes and retail businesses. Looking for an apartment complex? They are few and far between here.

Palm Grove North: It's a smaller neighborhood on the north side of town that's a good place to search for rental property in Holly Hill. It's convenient to shopping and the coastal strip.

Rio Vista Country Club: Hit the greens from your doorstep if you decide to select one of the townhouses for rent near here. Bordered by Calle Grande Street on the north and including the Golf Club Estates development, it's also close to businesses along Highway 1.

Rio Vista: Rio Vista means river view in Spanish, and the Rio Vista area runs along the Halifax River to the west of the Country Club for the most part. Find plentiful 1 bedroom apartments in small complexes along with single-family homes.

Living in Holly Hill

Holly Hill has all the expected attributes of a Florida coastal town--golf courses, decent shopping, some good restaurants, and access to a beach. In the case of Holly Hill, the nearby beaches are among the top in the state. The world-famous Daytona Motor Speedway is nearby, and it's a short drive (no speeding!) to the Kennedy Space Center. Head inland to visit the House of Mouse in Orlando or go boating on the Halifax River for a fun diversion.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Holly Hill?
The average rent price for Holly Hill rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,030.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Holly Hill?
Some of the colleges located in the Holly Hill area include Bethune-Cookman University, Daytona State College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach, Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus, and Rollins College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Holly Hill?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Holly Hill from include Orlando, Daytona Beach, Altamonte Springs, Sanford, and Winter Park.

