139 Apartments for rent in Holly Hill, FL📍
1 of 20
1 of 47
1 of 32
1 of 13
1 of 23
1 of 17
1 of 10
1 of 35
1 of 11
1 of 26
1 of 18
1 of 16
1 of 21
1 of 36
1 of 16
1 of 26
1 of 25
1 of 1
1 of 15
1 of 12
1 of 33
1 of 2
1 of 11
1 of 22
The town of almost 12,000 residents (as reported by the 2010 U.S. Census) grew up from humble beginnings around just a few cabins in early Florida history. What would become Daytona Beach sprang up to the south, and the future Ormond Beach took root to the north. Eventually, the three grew together until it became hard to tell one from the other when passing through. With beautiful sandy beaches driving coastal development in these parts, Holly Hill has become a popular part of the Florida Coast.
Holly Hill was hard hit by the housing downturn and may take several years to fully recover. Too many people tried to make a buck flipping properties or speculating on new construction, and the market outgrew the local economy's ability to sustain it. There's good news in that if you're a renter. It means there are many properties to choose from and deals to be had. Don't get ahead of yourself, though. You'll still need decent credit to pitch your tent here. However, it also means an easier time landing a rental apartment that has incentives without breaking the bank.
Flomish Garden: Flomish Street bisects the community, running from U.S. Highway 1 east to just past Highway 5A. Along it, you will find single-family homes and retail businesses. Looking for an apartment complex? They are few and far between here.
Palm Grove North: It's a smaller neighborhood on the north side of town that's a good place to search for rental property in Holly Hill. It's convenient to shopping and the coastal strip.
Rio Vista Country Club: Hit the greens from your doorstep if you decide to select one of the townhouses for rent near here. Bordered by Calle Grande Street on the north and including the Golf Club Estates development, it's also close to businesses along Highway 1.
Rio Vista: Rio Vista means river view in Spanish, and the Rio Vista area runs along the Halifax River to the west of the Country Club for the most part. Find plentiful 1 bedroom apartments in small complexes along with single-family homes.
Holly Hill has all the expected attributes of a Florida coastal town--golf courses, decent shopping, some good restaurants, and access to a beach. In the case of Holly Hill, the nearby beaches are among the top in the state. The world-famous Daytona Motor Speedway is nearby, and it's a short drive (no speeding!) to the Kennedy Space Center. Head inland to visit the House of Mouse in Orlando or go boating on the Halifax River for a fun diversion.