Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6109 SABRE DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6109 SABRE DR
Last updated January 14 2020 at 8:15 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6109 SABRE DR
6109 Sabre Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
6109 Sabre Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Wesconnett
Amenities
garage
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute house convenient to NAS, shopping,I-295. Completely fenced front & backyards. Additional room to use as den, playroom, office or whatever you need. Attached garage. Don't let it get away!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6109 SABRE DR have any available units?
6109 SABRE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6109 SABRE DR have?
Some of 6109 SABRE DR's amenities include garage, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6109 SABRE DR currently offering any rent specials?
6109 SABRE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6109 SABRE DR pet-friendly?
No, 6109 SABRE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 6109 SABRE DR offer parking?
Yes, 6109 SABRE DR offers parking.
Does 6109 SABRE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6109 SABRE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6109 SABRE DR have a pool?
No, 6109 SABRE DR does not have a pool.
Does 6109 SABRE DR have accessible units?
No, 6109 SABRE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6109 SABRE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6109 SABRE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia