Jacksonville, FL
5990 Wind Cave Lane
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:56 AM

5990 Wind Cave Lane

5990 Wind Cave Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5990 Wind Cave Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
online portal
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
online portal
pet friendly
Spacious 5 bedroom home in Bartram Springs! - **AVAILABLE NOW**

Beautiful 2 story home in Bartram Springs community! This 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home features almost 2,900 sq. ft. of living space. Nice tile flooring throughout the formal dining, entry and kitchen areas Carpeted living room. Nice open kitchen with black/stainless steel appliances and food prep island! Master bedroom is a great size. Master bathroom features dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in shower. This home has a covered/screened in patio overlooking its nice size backyard! W/D connections.

Please call to schedule a showing!

Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.

Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

(RLNE4281549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5990 Wind Cave Lane have any available units?
5990 Wind Cave Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5990 Wind Cave Lane have?
Some of 5990 Wind Cave Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5990 Wind Cave Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5990 Wind Cave Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5990 Wind Cave Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5990 Wind Cave Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5990 Wind Cave Lane offer parking?
No, 5990 Wind Cave Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5990 Wind Cave Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5990 Wind Cave Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5990 Wind Cave Lane have a pool?
No, 5990 Wind Cave Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5990 Wind Cave Lane have accessible units?
No, 5990 Wind Cave Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5990 Wind Cave Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5990 Wind Cave Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
