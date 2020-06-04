5990 Wind Cave Lane

Amenities

Spacious 5 bedroom home in Bartram Springs! - **AVAILABLE NOW**



Beautiful 2 story home in Bartram Springs community! This 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home features almost 2,900 sq. ft. of living space. Nice tile flooring throughout the formal dining, entry and kitchen areas Carpeted living room. Nice open kitchen with black/stainless steel appliances and food prep island! Master bedroom is a great size. Master bathroom features dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in shower. This home has a covered/screened in patio overlooking its nice size backyard! W/D connections.



Please call to schedule a showing!



Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.



Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Parkway N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



(RLNE4281549)