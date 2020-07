Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool gym on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill cc payments clubhouse coffee bar courtyard e-payments fire pit internet access nest technology online portal package receiving playground

Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Come home to Jacksonvilles best kept secret Lakewood Village Apartments. Our newly remodeled Jacksonville apartments for rent are newly renovated and we provide plenty of resort-style amenities for our residents to enjoy. At Lakewood Village, we offer unique studio, one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Jacksonville, FL with spectacular views of our exotic gardens and lush landscaping. Residents enjoy a unique but luxurious style of living at Lakewood Village Apartments. Enjoy our resort style pool surrounded by gorgeous trees and lush landscaping. Grab a towel and spend the day poolside under the beautiful Florida sun. Relax in our hammock garden or picnic in the lawn under one of our large oak trees. Our park-like setting will make you feel like youre on vacation every day.