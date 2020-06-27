Amenities
5569 Alden Bridge Dr Available 08/17/19 Spacious 4 bedroom in Waterford Estates - Mandarin! - **AVAILABLE AUGUST 17th, 2019**
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in Waterford Estates off Greenland Rd! This home is available for move-in August 15th. Spacious home with almost 2,500 sq. ft of living space. This home has a open living room with fireplace, separate dining room and great size kitchen with eat-in-dinette area. Master bathroom has large walk-in shower and garden tub! Full size washer/dryer included. This home has a screened in patio and fenced in yard! Lawncare is included in the rental.
This home won't last long! Please call to schedule a showing!
Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.
$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.
Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.
Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.
*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*
Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246
(RLNE2502969)