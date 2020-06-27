All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

5569 Alden Bridge Dr

5569 Alden Bridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5569 Alden Bridge Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Greenland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
online portal
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
online portal
pet friendly
5569 Alden Bridge Dr Available 08/17/19 Spacious 4 bedroom in Waterford Estates - Mandarin! - **AVAILABLE AUGUST 17th, 2019**

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in Waterford Estates off Greenland Rd! This home is available for move-in August 15th. Spacious home with almost 2,500 sq. ft of living space. This home has a open living room with fireplace, separate dining room and great size kitchen with eat-in-dinette area. Master bathroom has large walk-in shower and garden tub! Full size washer/dryer included. This home has a screened in patio and fenced in yard! Lawncare is included in the rental.

This home won't last long! Please call to schedule a showing!

Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.

Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

(RLNE2502969)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5569 Alden Bridge Dr have any available units?
5569 Alden Bridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5569 Alden Bridge Dr have?
Some of 5569 Alden Bridge Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5569 Alden Bridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5569 Alden Bridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5569 Alden Bridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5569 Alden Bridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5569 Alden Bridge Dr offer parking?
No, 5569 Alden Bridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5569 Alden Bridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5569 Alden Bridge Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5569 Alden Bridge Dr have a pool?
No, 5569 Alden Bridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5569 Alden Bridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 5569 Alden Bridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5569 Alden Bridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5569 Alden Bridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
