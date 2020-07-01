All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 3 2020 at 9:38 AM

5459 MATANZAS WAY

5459 Matanzas Way · No Longer Available
Location

5459 Matanzas Way, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Monterey

Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5459 MATANZAS WAY have any available units?
5459 MATANZAS WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5459 MATANZAS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5459 MATANZAS WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5459 MATANZAS WAY pet-friendly?
No, 5459 MATANZAS WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5459 MATANZAS WAY offer parking?
No, 5459 MATANZAS WAY does not offer parking.
Does 5459 MATANZAS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5459 MATANZAS WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5459 MATANZAS WAY have a pool?
No, 5459 MATANZAS WAY does not have a pool.
Does 5459 MATANZAS WAY have accessible units?
No, 5459 MATANZAS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5459 MATANZAS WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 5459 MATANZAS WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5459 MATANZAS WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 5459 MATANZAS WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

