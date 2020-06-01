4968 Paris Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated 2/1 with Large Yard - This updated 2 Bed, 1 Bath is near Downtown and major roads. Quiet corner lot with plenty of room.



Property Tours:

This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.



