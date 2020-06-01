All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
4968 Paris Ave
4968 Paris Ave

4968 Paris Avenue · No Longer Available
Jacksonville
Location

4968 Paris Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Royal Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 2/1 with Large Yard - This updated 2 Bed, 1 Bath is near Downtown and major roads. Quiet corner lot with plenty of room.

Features:
- Huge Yard
- Private Patio
- HVAC Units
- Stainless Steel Stove
- 24 Hour Maintenance

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

(RLNE4720759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

