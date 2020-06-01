4968 Paris Ave

Amenities
Updated 2/1 with Large Yard - This updated 2 Bed, 1 Bath is near Downtown and major roads. Quiet corner lot with plenty of room.
Features:
- Huge Yard
- Private Patio
- HVAC Units
- Stainless Steel Stove
- 24 Hour Maintenance
Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.
(RLNE4720759)