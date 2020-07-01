Spacious 2/2.5 1,204 sq ft townhouse with split bedroom floor plan, walk in closet, and laundry hook ups in unit. Has 1 car garage, access to all clubhouse , pool , amenities, and is located conveniently near 295.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Does 4785 PLAYSCHOOL DR have any available units?
4785 PLAYSCHOOL DR doesn't have any available units at this time.