4785 PLAYSCHOOL DR
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

4785 PLAYSCHOOL DR

4785 Playschool Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4785 Playschool Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 2/2.5 1,204 sq ft townhouse with split bedroom floor plan, walk in closet, and laundry hook ups in unit. Has 1 car garage, access to all clubhouse , pool , amenities, and is located conveniently near 295.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4785 PLAYSCHOOL DR have any available units?
4785 PLAYSCHOOL DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4785 PLAYSCHOOL DR have?
Some of 4785 PLAYSCHOOL DR's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4785 PLAYSCHOOL DR currently offering any rent specials?
4785 PLAYSCHOOL DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4785 PLAYSCHOOL DR pet-friendly?
No, 4785 PLAYSCHOOL DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4785 PLAYSCHOOL DR offer parking?
Yes, 4785 PLAYSCHOOL DR offers parking.
Does 4785 PLAYSCHOOL DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4785 PLAYSCHOOL DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4785 PLAYSCHOOL DR have a pool?
Yes, 4785 PLAYSCHOOL DR has a pool.
Does 4785 PLAYSCHOOL DR have accessible units?
No, 4785 PLAYSCHOOL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4785 PLAYSCHOOL DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 4785 PLAYSCHOOL DR does not have units with dishwashers.

