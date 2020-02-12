All apartments in Jacksonville
430 Demper Drive

430 Demper Drive · No Longer Available
Location

430 Demper Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Tallulah-North Shore

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
3/2 on Northside -
This 3/2 home features a covered front porch, fenced back yard and a fully equipped kitchen. This home also has a large living room and separate dining room, w/d conn in a large utility room and central a/c.

Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $125 is required along with the Reservation Fee.

MOVE IN SPECIAL: Pay 1/2 of deposit at move in and the other 1/2 during first two months of lease.

(RLNE5487667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 Demper Drive have any available units?
430 Demper Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 430 Demper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
430 Demper Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 Demper Drive pet-friendly?
No, 430 Demper Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 430 Demper Drive offer parking?
No, 430 Demper Drive does not offer parking.
Does 430 Demper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 430 Demper Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 Demper Drive have a pool?
No, 430 Demper Drive does not have a pool.
Does 430 Demper Drive have accessible units?
No, 430 Demper Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 430 Demper Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 430 Demper Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 430 Demper Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 430 Demper Drive has units with air conditioning.

How much should you be paying for rent?

