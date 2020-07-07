2918 Jerry Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly carport recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1140461



Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Recently remodeled home features plank flooring throughout.



|Amenities: Blinds,Carport,Cats negotiable,Ceiling fans,Dogs negotiable,Large backyard,Plenty of Storage,Tile flooring,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Wood-style flooring

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.