All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2524 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD #3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2524 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD #3
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

2524 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD #3

2524 Whispering Woods Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Sandalwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2524 Whispering Woods Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
Patio Home In Whispering Woods - Nicely updated patio home in the Whispering Woods Subdivision on Jacksonville's Southside. This home features a spacious living room/dining room combo with stone fireplace and built in bookshelves. Large master suite offers wood flooring and patio access. The kitchen is complete with all appliances and guest bedrooms offer great square footage with vaulted ceilings. Home has been freshly painted with new carpet and flooring. Great corner lot with private courtyard and screened patio. Perfect location with easy commutes to all areas of Jacksonville including beaches & the town center.

(RLNE5098384)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2524 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD #3 have any available units?
2524 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2524 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD #3 have?
Some of 2524 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD #3's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2524 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD #3 currently offering any rent specials?
2524 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2524 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD #3 pet-friendly?
No, 2524 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2524 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD #3 offer parking?
No, 2524 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD #3 does not offer parking.
Does 2524 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2524 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2524 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD #3 have a pool?
No, 2524 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD #3 does not have a pool.
Does 2524 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD #3 have accessible units?
No, 2524 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2524 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2524 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1
Jacksonville, FL 32211
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia