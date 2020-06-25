Rent Calculator
2447 Cinnamon Springs Trail
Last updated June 26 2019 at 6:15 AM
2447 Cinnamon Springs Trail
2447 Cinnamon Springs Trl
No Longer Available
Location
2447 Cinnamon Springs Trl, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Golden Glades-The Woods
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Popular community just off Hodges, close to Butler, Beach and Atlantic. Split bedroom plan with formal dining area and large great room. HUGE fenced backyard. Dogs allowed with approval from owner.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2447 Cinnamon Springs Trail have any available units?
2447 Cinnamon Springs Trail doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 2447 Cinnamon Springs Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2447 Cinnamon Springs Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2447 Cinnamon Springs Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2447 Cinnamon Springs Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2447 Cinnamon Springs Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2447 Cinnamon Springs Trail offers parking.
Does 2447 Cinnamon Springs Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2447 Cinnamon Springs Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2447 Cinnamon Springs Trail have a pool?
No, 2447 Cinnamon Springs Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2447 Cinnamon Springs Trail have accessible units?
No, 2447 Cinnamon Springs Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2447 Cinnamon Springs Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2447 Cinnamon Springs Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2447 Cinnamon Springs Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2447 Cinnamon Springs Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
