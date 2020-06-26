All apartments in Jacksonville
2165 TUSKEGEE RD

2165 Tuskegee Road · No Longer Available
Location

2165 Tuskegee Road, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Royal Terrace

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
One of a kind! Looks like a model home with 4-bedrooms and 2 baths. Open spacious floor plan. Perfect for entertaining or simply relaxing. Wood flooring in living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Large backyard and storage building.*Bonus Amenity Included* - The Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program is included in the monthly rent. HVAC filters will be regularly delivered to your doorstep under this program. This saves on average 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2165 TUSKEGEE RD have any available units?
2165 TUSKEGEE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2165 TUSKEGEE RD have?
Some of 2165 TUSKEGEE RD's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2165 TUSKEGEE RD currently offering any rent specials?
2165 TUSKEGEE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2165 TUSKEGEE RD pet-friendly?
No, 2165 TUSKEGEE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2165 TUSKEGEE RD offer parking?
Yes, 2165 TUSKEGEE RD offers parking.
Does 2165 TUSKEGEE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2165 TUSKEGEE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2165 TUSKEGEE RD have a pool?
No, 2165 TUSKEGEE RD does not have a pool.
Does 2165 TUSKEGEE RD have accessible units?
No, 2165 TUSKEGEE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 2165 TUSKEGEE RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2165 TUSKEGEE RD has units with dishwashers.
