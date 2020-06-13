/
butler beach
81 Apartments for rent in Butler Beach, FL
1 Unit Available
5367 3rd Street
5367 3rd Street, Butler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1600 sqft
Adorable home in Butler Beach! Five minute walk to the beach. Pets considered.
1 Unit Available
6300 A1A South, A5-3U
6300 A1a, Butler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1004 sqft
Listen To The Waves From This Fully Furnished Condo "over The Dune" From The Ocean. New Carpet & Living Room Furnishing Plus All The Accutrements Needed To Enjoy Carefree Life At The Beach.
1 Unit Available
6170 A1A South
6170 A1a, Butler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1399 sqft
Enjoy The Finest In Oceanfront Living At Atlantic East.
1 Unit Available
110 OCEAN HIBISCUS DR
110 Ocean Hibiscus Drive, Butler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
973 sqft
Beautifully furnished beachside condo with gated access to the beach! Community has 3 pools, tennis, 2 hot tubs & convenient to restaurants & grocery.
1 Unit Available
144 Island Cottage way
144 Island Cottage Way, Butler Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2095 sqft
Beautiful Key West Style Beach Community Less Than A Mile From The Ocean...gated..unique 23 Home Community W/Pool..this Complex Is Very Special..
Results within 1 mile of Butler Beach
1 Unit Available
22 Bermuda Run Way
22 Bermuda Run Way, St. Augustine Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2634 sqft
Located Beach Side Off A1a Beach Blvd In St. Augustine Beach's Gated Bermuda Run Community. This Home Has An Amazing 40-foot Lap Pool In A 15' X 65' Screened Lanai. Two Bedrooms Downstairs,And Very Large Master Suite Upstairs.
1 Unit Available
7265 A1A S.
7265 A1a, Crescent Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1045 sqft
Enjoy Beautiful Sunsets In This Comfortable 2 Bedroom Condo/Town Home,Sleeps 4,On The Intracoastal Waterway (icw) In Crescent Beach,A Short Distance To Historic St. Augustine.
Results within 5 miles of Butler Beach
7 Units Available
Isla Antigua
655 W Marina Cove Dr, St. Augustine, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1372 sqft
Choose from one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with open-concept floor plans and sophisticated finishes, not to mention Intracoastal views of Old St. Augustine and the Lighthouse Museum.
9 Units Available
Seaside Villas
30 Clipper Court, St. Augustine Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
947 sqft
Offering one- and two-bedroom floorplans, this community features a stunning beach location, grassy areas, and pet-friendly units with in-unit air conditioning, dishwasher and recent renovations. Kitchens feature refrigerators and ranges.
1 Unit Available
440 S Villa San Marco - Building 6 302
440 South Villa San Marco Drive, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1085 sqft
VILLA SAN MARCO - Gated Community - VILLA SAN MARCO - Gated Community 2/2 Apartment, 3rd level private screened balcony looking over the lake featuring 1,085 sq ft. of living space near historic downtown.
1 Unit Available
936 Ridgewood Ln
936 Ridgewood Lane, St. Augustine Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1613 sqft
Charming waterfront garden home in gated community. 2 bedroom/2 bath plus den/office. Enjoy your morning coffee on the screened porch while watching the ducklings in the pond. Open floor plan with lots of natural light, airy and spacious.
1 Unit Available
4420 Carter Road
4420 Carter Road, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
885 sqft
Two story townhouse style unfurnished 2 bed/1.5 bath Condo. The half bath is downstairs along with living area & kitchen. Both bedrooms and full bath upstairs. No Pets/No Smoking; Largest unit in the complex. Comes with washer and dryer.
1 Unit Available
243 Amistad Drive
243 Amistad Drive, St. Augustine Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1799 sqft
Peace, quiet and serenity with this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome tucked away in St. Augustine's Villages of Valencia! Upstairs loft can be used for a quiet reading nook or extra den. The master bedroom and bath are located downstairs.
1 Unit Available
133 Andora Street
133 Andora Street, St. Augustine Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1100 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th.
Lincolnville
1 Unit Available
83 Keith Street
83 Keith Street, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
Recently restored cottage in historic Lincolnville downtown St. Augustine. Quiet street, new kitchen with granite counter tops, bath, wood floors and other upgrades, including central a/c. Extra spare room for guests/office, washer/dryer.
1 Unit Available
5418 Shore Drive
5418 Shore Drive, St. Augustine South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1528 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
169 SUNSET CIR N
169 Sunset Circle North, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2171 sqft
Great opportunity in the quiet community of Sunset Point. Located in the heart of Saint Augustine Beach on Anastasia Island, this stylish town home features 2171 square feet of living space.
1 Unit Available
1845 OLD MOULTRIE RD
1845 Old Moultrie Rd, St. Johns County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
870 sqft
Looking for a rental that's close to everything St.
1 Unit Available
199 GREEN PALM CT
199 Green Palm Court, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1714 sqft
Nearly new home just minutes from downtown St Augustine and Crescent Beach available now! This spacious open plan offers open kitchen with California island, stainless appliances, and comes with washer and dryer.
1 Unit Available
164 King Arthur Court
164 King Arthur Court, St. Augustine Shores, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,170
2814 sqft
AVAILABLE 07/15/! Home is currently occupied, please be mindful of current residents! Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
271 ASHBY LANDING WAY
271 Ashby Landing Way, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1400 sqft
Welcome Home to this Beautiful bright airy like new 3bed 2 bath split plan home in Ashby Landing, The Granville Floor plan provides an open floor plan with beautiful, high ceilings in the common areas, a secluded Master bedroom with a large walk-in
1 Unit Available
980 Manati Ave
980 Manati Avenue, St. Augustine Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1541 sqft
Open Split Plan With Hard Surface Floors,Galley Kitchen,Ceiling Fans Throughout,Master Bedroom Suite With Step-in Shower. Screened Porch,W/D Hook-ups,Fenced Yard. 1-car Garage. Community Parks And Recreation,With Pool Club Available.
1 Unit Available
246 Ashby Landing Way
246 Ashby Landing Way, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1655 sqft
Conveniently Located Beautiful 3 Bedroom,2 Bath Home Close To Shopping,Schools,Historic Downtown And The Beaches. Fenced In Back Yard,With Many Upgrades.
1 Unit Available
415 Villa San Marco
415 South Villa San Marco Drive, St. Johns County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1085 sqft
This 3rd Floor Condo Is Conveniently Located Close To The U.s. 1 Shopping Area,The Beach,Historic St. Augustine And Just A Stones Throw From The University Of St. Augustine/Flagler Hospital. The 2br/2ba Unit Has Been Well Maintained.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Butler Beach rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,060.
Some of the colleges located in the Butler Beach area include Bethune-Cookman University, Daytona State College, Edward Waters College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach, and Jacksonville University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Butler Beach from include Jacksonville, Daytona Beach, Port Orange, Palm Coast, and Jacksonville Beach.
