203 East 7th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206 Springfield
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great Location on corner of North Market and East 7th. 2 bedroom 1 bath upstairs unit in a single family duplex. Bottom unit is occupied. Has front balcony to sit and enjoy the weather. Street parking only, Washer and dryer
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 203 E 7th St have any available units?
