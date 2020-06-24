All apartments in Jacksonville
203 East 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

203 East 7th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Springfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Great Location on corner of North Market and East 7th. 2 bedroom 1 bath upstairs unit in a single family duplex. Bottom unit is occupied. Has front balcony to sit and enjoy the weather. Street parking only, Washer and dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 E 7th St have any available units?
203 E 7th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 203 E 7th St currently offering any rent specials?
203 E 7th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 E 7th St pet-friendly?
No, 203 E 7th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 203 E 7th St offer parking?
No, 203 E 7th St does not offer parking.
Does 203 E 7th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 203 E 7th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 E 7th St have a pool?
No, 203 E 7th St does not have a pool.
Does 203 E 7th St have accessible units?
No, 203 E 7th St does not have accessible units.
Does 203 E 7th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 E 7th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 203 E 7th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 E 7th St does not have units with air conditioning.
