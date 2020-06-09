All apartments in Jacksonville
115 Naugatuck Drive
115 Naugatuck Drive

115 Naugatuck Drive · No Longer Available
Location

115 Naugatuck Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Girvin

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,191 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE5057005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Naugatuck Drive have any available units?
115 Naugatuck Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 Naugatuck Drive have?
Some of 115 Naugatuck Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Naugatuck Drive currently offering any rent specials?
115 Naugatuck Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Naugatuck Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 Naugatuck Drive is pet friendly.
Does 115 Naugatuck Drive offer parking?
Yes, 115 Naugatuck Drive offers parking.
Does 115 Naugatuck Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Naugatuck Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Naugatuck Drive have a pool?
Yes, 115 Naugatuck Drive has a pool.
Does 115 Naugatuck Drive have accessible units?
No, 115 Naugatuck Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Naugatuck Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Naugatuck Drive has units with dishwashers.
