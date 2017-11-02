All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 10634 WAKE FOREST AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
10634 WAKE FOREST AVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10634 WAKE FOREST AVE

10634 Wake Forest Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Highlands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10634 Wake Forest Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10634 WAKE FOREST AVE have any available units?
10634 WAKE FOREST AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10634 WAKE FOREST AVE have?
Some of 10634 WAKE FOREST AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10634 WAKE FOREST AVE currently offering any rent specials?
10634 WAKE FOREST AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10634 WAKE FOREST AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10634 WAKE FOREST AVE is pet friendly.
Does 10634 WAKE FOREST AVE offer parking?
No, 10634 WAKE FOREST AVE does not offer parking.
Does 10634 WAKE FOREST AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10634 WAKE FOREST AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10634 WAKE FOREST AVE have a pool?
No, 10634 WAKE FOREST AVE does not have a pool.
Does 10634 WAKE FOREST AVE have accessible units?
No, 10634 WAKE FOREST AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10634 WAKE FOREST AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10634 WAKE FOREST AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia