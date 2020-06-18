All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
803 8th Avenue North
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:20 PM

803 8th Avenue North

803 8th Avenue North · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

803 8th Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 803 8th Avenue North Jacksonville Beach FL · Avail. now

$1,949

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1923 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,923 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to

(RLNE5702116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 8th Avenue North have any available units?
803 8th Avenue North has a unit available for $1,949 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 803 8th Avenue North have?
Some of 803 8th Avenue North's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 8th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
803 8th Avenue North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 8th Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 803 8th Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 803 8th Avenue North offer parking?
No, 803 8th Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 803 8th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 803 8th Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 8th Avenue North have a pool?
Yes, 803 8th Avenue North has a pool.
Does 803 8th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 803 8th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 803 8th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 803 8th Avenue North has units with dishwashers.
Does 803 8th Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 803 8th Avenue North has units with air conditioning.
