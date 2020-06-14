153 Apartments for rent in Jacksonville Beach, FL with garage
"Didn't plan on hangin' out in Florida / Never was too good at standin' still / Suddenly it's lookin' like I'm gonna / Kill a few more days in Jacksonville." (Josh Turner, "Jacksonville")
Jacksonville Beach, Florida, is the type of place that makes you want to linger, and maybe even never leave. If you choose to settle here, don't be surprised if friends want to come over year-round or long-lost cousins manage to suddenly locate you_. _Jacksonville Beach, a holiday hot-spot, offers beautiful views from the beach in the hot summer months and, during the mild winters, the ocean will have to do too. Places for rent in Jacksonville Beach, Fl, are surprisingly affordable, and you can expect to pay about 10% less on average here than in the rest of Florida. On the downside, finding an available rental apartment in Jacksonville might be challenging; only a small percentage of properties offer long-term rentals. Don't be discouraged, though -- with some planning, perseverance and a mindset as bright as the Jacksonville weather, this is not impossible. See more
Jacksonville Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.