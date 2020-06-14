153 Apartments for rent in Jacksonville Beach, FL with garage

Apartment List
Jacksonville Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, bre... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Jacksonville Beach
17 Units Available
The Beach House
1300 Shetter Ave, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,349
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1537 sqft
Luxurious apartments include private balcony, ceiling fans and kitchen islands. Communal amenities include resident clubhouse, common area Wi-Fi and swimming pools. Located close to Jacksonville Beach Golf Club and I-90.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Jacksonville Beach
22 Units Available
Ocean Park of Ponte Vedra
4235 Marsh Landing Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1619 sqft
Step into the ultimate in resort-style living! At Ocean Park, our apartments welcome you home and offer the best of the fabulous South Jacksonville Beach lifestyle with the prestigious Marsh Landing address and being a short bike ride away from the

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
1800 The Greens Way #409
1800 The Greens Way, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
771 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1800 The Greens Way #409 Available 07/10/20 First Floor Condo 1 Bedroom with Detached Garage - Gorgeous first floor 1 bedroom condo. Open spacious floor plan with additional enclosed Florida Room.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
1655 The Greensway 2822
1655 The Greens Way, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1655 The Greensway 2822 Available 07/01/20 Nice 2/2 second floor condo for rent in The Palms at Jacksonville Beach- $1600 - Newly upgraded second Story Palms at Marsh Landing Condo.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
320 1st Street #806
320 1st Street North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
1705 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The Metropolitan - Breath taking ocean view. watch Blue Angle air show and July 4th fire works from own living room. You can see the ocean view at day time, night time you can see the City light view. Guard at lobby.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
525 3rd St N
525 3rd Street North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1771 sqft
Are you ready for life in Jacksonville Beach?This beautiful condo is located just steps from the beach. Enjoy walking or riding your bike to shops, bars or restaurants.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
2415 COSTA VERDE BLVD
2415 Costa Verde Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1500 sqft
* Updated pics coming soon! * Don't miss out on this chance to live ON the beach! This second floor condo offers 1,500 sq ft of living space and a spectacular view of Jacksonville Beach.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
137 14TH AVE S
137 14th Ave S, Jacksonville Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2450 sqft
*****FURNISHED CORPORATE RENTAL. Newer fully furnished home in Jacksonville Beach available for WEEKLY OR MONTHLY RENTALS. Just 1 block off the ocean. Home has room for everyone with 3 comfortable bedrooms, plus an office area with sleeper sofa.

1 of 68

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
1126 1ST ST N
1126 1st Street North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1608 sqft
Unfurnished, long term rental available in Jacksonville Beach w/ocean views! 1/2 block to beach, close to restaurants and shopping as well.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
905 2ND AVE N
905 2nd Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live the beach life 5 minutes from the ocean in this beautifully renovated Jacksonville Beach home. French doors lead to a private paver patio in the fenced back yard to enjoy your morning coffee. There is wood look tile throughout the entire home.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
147 JARDIN DE MER PL
147 Jardin De Mer Pl, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
Top Floor Unit with Balcony. Beautifully maintained with updated appliances, flooring and paint. It even includes a garage! Located close to the beach, just in time for summer activities! This Unit Won't Last Long! Tenant Occupied until 6-30-2020

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
605 2ND AVE N
605 2nd Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1079 sqft
8 Bedrooms
Ask
*APPLICATION APPROVED* PENDING SECURITY DEPOSIT. 6 blocks to the ocean and only a few blocks to shopping! This ground level , large 2 bedroom( each approx 12x12) with 1 bath unit. Crown molding in the family room and dining room.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
197 E JARDIN DE MER PL
197 Jardin de Mer Pl, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1200 sqft
Located at Jacksonville Beach, this 2/2 condo with garage is a great place to call home! Walk or ride your bike to the beach, shopping and restaurants within minutes.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
1901 1ST ST N
1901 1st Street North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You will adore living in this exclusive and immaculate 11th floor condo. Recently updated and completely renovated with modern and relaxing highlights. Spacious Kitchen and Bathrooms. New Jacuzzi style bathtub in master suite. Porcelain Tile Floors.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
404 9TH AVE N
404 9th Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1915 sqft
Beautiful Fully Furnished Townhome 4 Blocks to the ocean!!! Just bring your food & clothes!! OPEN Living, Dining & Kitchen area!!! Relax on one of 2 balconies! Backyard area for grilling! Two car garage for your autos! Convenient location, just walk

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
400 1ST ST S
400 1st St South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1404 sqft
FURNISHED JACKSONVILLE BEACH CONDO FOR RENT. From Beach Blvd., South on A1A to east on 4th Avenue S. Condos on corner of 1st Street and 4th Ave., unit is on 3rd floor closest to the ocean.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
2208 OCEAN DR S
2208 Ocean Drive South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1424 sqft
Tastefully furnished and decorated beachtownhome only steps away from the beach and sand. Amazing ocean views from the living room, second floor balcony, master bedroom and third floor balcony.

1 of 41

Last updated April 15 at 09:24am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
131 14TH AVE S
131 14th Avenue South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
2000 sqft
Oceanview Townhouse, 3 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, Remodeled Kitchen and Baths, Kitchen features Prep Island, White Cabinetry, Quartz Counters, Bosch Stainless Steel Appliances, French Door Refrigerator, 3 Tray Dishwasher, Large Pantry, Open Concept Kitchen
1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:22am
Neptune Beach
1 Unit Available
508 Myra St
508 Myra Street, Neptune Beach, FL
Studio
$3,000
2478 sqft
Live at the beach in this spectacular 4/3 with mother-in-law suite. Two car garage with an office off the garage. This home has been renovated. All new appliances, a/c unit, flooring and much more. Close to fine restaurants, shopping and the ocean.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Isle of Palms
1 Unit Available
14411 STACEY RD
14411 Stacey Road, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1444 sqft
Beautiful home in the popular neighborhood of Isle of Palms. 3 bedroom/2 bath, Huge master bedroom. Open floor plan, recently renovated with granite counter tops and whirlpool stainless steel appliances.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
255 BRIARWOOD LN
255 Briarwood Lane, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2266 sqft
Beautiful 2 story home with a large yard and many new upgrades. New roof,ac,flooring and freshly painted. This home also features a extra large 2 car garage with a new door,stone Fireplace and a great outdoor screen porch.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Isle of Palms
1 Unit Available
14402 MARINA SAN PABLO
14402 Marina San Pablo Place, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2420 sqft
Amazing VIEWS of the marina & Intracoastal from this 7 th floor condominium. Beautiful 18 x 18 tile floors, solid core doors, stainless appliances. 3 bedrooms all en suite & office area too, 2 garage spaces included.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:08am
$
North Beach
23 Units Available
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1453 sqft
Luxury apartment community near fine dining. Walkable community. Full concierge service, interactive resident portal online and fitness center. Gated beachfront community. Gourmet kitchens. Spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Sandalwood
27 Units Available
Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1357 sqft
An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS West Kernan... A dynamic community styled with you in mind.
"Didn't plan on hangin' out in Florida / Never was too good at standin' still / Suddenly it's lookin' like I'm gonna / Kill a few more days in Jacksonville." (Josh Turner, "Jacksonville")

Jacksonville Beach, Florida, is the type of place that makes you want to linger, and maybe even never leave. If you choose to settle here, don't be surprised if friends want to come over year-round or long-lost cousins manage to suddenly locate you_. _Jacksonville Beach, a holiday hot-spot, offers beautiful views from the beach in the hot summer months and, during the mild winters, the ocean will have to do too. Places for rent in Jacksonville Beach, Fl, are surprisingly affordable, and you can expect to pay about 10% less on average here than in the rest of Florida. On the downside, finding an available rental apartment in Jacksonville might be challenging; only a small percentage of properties offer long-term rentals. Don't be discouraged, though -- with some planning, perseverance and a mindset as bright as the Jacksonville weather, this is not impossible. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Jacksonville Beach, FL

Jacksonville Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

