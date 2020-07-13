208 Apartments for rent in Jacksonville Beach, FL with pool

/
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Jacksonville Beach
The Beach House
1300 Shetter Ave, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,831
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1537 sqft
Luxurious apartments include private balcony, ceiling fans and kitchen islands. Communal amenities include resident clubhouse, common area Wi-Fi and swimming pools. Located close to Jacksonville Beach Golf Club and I-90.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Jacksonville Beach
BluWater Apartments
711 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,908
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,509
1373 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a swimming pool, rooftop lounge, fitness center and dog park. One, two and three bedroom luxury apartment homes feature granite countertops, tile backsplash and upgraded lighting.
Verified
1 of 87
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Palm Valley
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1142 sqft
Located by Highway A1A and South Beach Parkway. Luxury apartments have a patio/balcony, a fireplace and a well-appointed, modern kitchen. Community includes a pool, tennis court, gym and yoga studio.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Jacksonville Beach
Ocean Park of Ponte Vedra
4235 Marsh Landing Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,449
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1619 sqft
Step into the ultimate in resort-style living! At Ocean Park, our apartments welcome you home and offer the best of the fabulous South Jacksonville Beach lifestyle with the prestigious Marsh Landing address and being a short bike ride away from the
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Beach
1655 The Greensway 2822
1655 The Greens Way, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 2/2 second floor condo for rent in The Palms at Jacksonville Beach- $1600 - Newly upgraded second Story Palms at Marsh Landing Condo.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Beach
525 3rd St N
525 3rd Street North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1771 sqft
Are you ready for life in Jacksonville Beach?This beautiful condo is located just steps from the beach. Enjoy walking or riding your bike to shops, bars or restaurants.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Beach
1415 1st St N Apt 304
1415 1st Street North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,120
1325 sqft
Don't miss this great opportunity for beach views in your luxury condo from your living room and master bedroom! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit has tons of natural light and beach vibes throughout.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Beach
2114 GAIL AVE
2114 Gail Avenue, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2200 sqft
This Three Level Home is just steps to the Atlantic and has a Pool (maintenance taken care of by association)! Desirable South JAX Beach, Freshly Painted Interior, Concrete Block construction with a Wide Open Floor Plan. Stunning wood floors.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Beach
105 25TH AVE S
105 25th Avenue South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1407 sqft
Gorgeous Stunning Designer decorated 3/2 on 3rd floor next to Clubhouse. Complex is located just two minutes walking to putting your feet in the sand and with delux amenities make you feel like you are living in a resort.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Beach
101 25th Ave S., J-11
101 25th Avenue South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1407 sqft
One block from the beach. Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the heart of Jax Beach. Lower level unit on end.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Beach
4300 SOUTH BEACH PKWY
4300 South Beach Parkway, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1489 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to Valenica! Much sought after 2 br rental in Valencia. A gated community This condo is located on the 3rd Floor with 10 ft ceilings, Split BR plan 2 full baths and a private balcony.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Beach
2100 S OCEAN DR
2100 Ocean Drive South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1706 sqft
Oceanfront 5th Fl-stunning views from every room! Fully remodeled 3 BR 2 bath condo with 2 oceanfront balconies. You'll love the easy care plank tile floors & blinds or planation shutters on all the new windows & sliding doors.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Beach
1218 SEABREEZE AVE
1218 Seabreeze Avenue, Jacksonville Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2681 sqft
**AVAILABLE JULY 1, 2020**Charming Jacksonville Beach POOL HOME!This 4 bedroom,2.5 bathroom home boasts almost 2,700 sq ft. of living space.Have a spacious living room.Well equipped kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Beach
2339 COSTA VERDE BLVD
2339 Costa Verde Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,499
900 sqft
You will love this spacious 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom condo right on the ocean! Completely renovated and just steps away from the pool and sand! 120 ft balcony with AC. Walk in closet in master bedroom and a bonus room.
1 of 19
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Beach
803 8th Avenue North
803 8th Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1923 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,923 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Beach
1901 1ST ST N
1901 1st Street North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You will adore living in this exclusive and immaculate 11th floor condo. Recently updated and completely renovated with modern and relaxing highlights. Spacious Kitchen and Bathrooms. New Jacuzzi style bathtub in master suite. Porcelain Tile Floors.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Beach
411 1ST ST S
411 1st St South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1100 sqft
Updated beautiful oceanfront condo with amazing views of the ocean, pool and dunes. 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Jacksonville Beach
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
68 Units Available
Palm Valley
The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd, Palm Valley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1011 sqft
Surrounded by the Ponte Vedra Lakes, these luxurious units include all appliances, hardwood and carpet flooring, and laundry facilities. Business center, bike storage, clubhouse, racquetball and volleyball courts, swimming pool and playground.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Palm Valley
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way, Palm Valley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
956 sqft
Trader Joe's, Target and all the retail options along 3rd Street South are only minutes from this community. Units have cozy fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. Community features include sauna, tennis court, hot tub and more.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Neptune Beach
1841 TWELVE OAKS LN E
1841 Twelve Oaks Lane North, Neptune Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1594 sqft
Nicely Updated Pool Home. Hardwood Floors and Tile throughout the home. Granite counter tops and SS Appliances. Rent includes pool and lawn service. Touch up paint and minor repairs to be completed before move in.
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
124 KINGFISHER DR
124 Kingfisher Drive, Palm Valley, FL
5 Bedrooms
$7,200
5073 sqft
Gorgeous Updated Pool Home in Marsh Landing Country Club with easy access to both gates & close to the Country Club. Fantastic flowing floor plan with spacious kitchen with center prep island that opens to the family room & breakfast room.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
805 BOARDWALK DR
805 Boardwalk Drive, Palm Valley, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1172 sqft
This is a great ground floor 2bd/2 ba with no garage but there are shade trees. Washer & dryer are not included, screened porch, separate bedrooms, fireplace, tiled floors, carpeted bedrooms & outside storage closet.
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Isle of Palms
14402 MARINA SAN PABLO PL
14402 Marina San Pablo Place, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1727 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This updated Coastal two bedroom condo has an open floor plan featuring travertine floors, granite counter tops in kitchen & bathrooms, glass tile backsplash at kitchen, Newer Jenn Air Appliances with gas cooktop, built in microwave & wall oven,
Results within 5 miles of Jacksonville Beach
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 06:02am
18 Units Available
Golden Glades-The Woods
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$988
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1240 sqft
Luxury Jacksonville apartments with full amenities, custom interior design and sports bar. Just minutes away from St. Johns Town Center, Sawgrass Golf & Country Club and beaches.
