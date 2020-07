Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry microwave recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking pool pool table cats allowed accessible elevator 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport internet access

BluWater Apartments on Beach Boulevard is Jacksonville Beach’s newest luxury apartment community located only seven blocks from the Atlantic Ocean. Our amenities include a swimming pool, sky lounge, fitness center, parcel lockers, billiards room, bark park, paw spa, and covered parking. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes feature granite countertops, tile backsplash, upgraded lighting and plumbing fixtures throughout. Enjoy easy access to all that Jacksonville Beach has to offer… walk to the beach, grocery, restaurants, entertainments, and retailers. Life is better at BluWater.