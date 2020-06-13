111 Apartments for rent in Jacksonville Beach, FL with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Jacksonville Beach
21 Units Available
Ocean Park of Ponte Vedra
4235 Marsh Landing Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1619 sqft
Step into the ultimate in resort-style living! At Ocean Park, our apartments welcome you home and offer the best of the fabulous South Jacksonville Beach lifestyle with the prestigious Marsh Landing address and being a short bike ride away from the
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Jacksonville Beach
17 Units Available
The Beach House
1300 Shetter Ave, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,349
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1537 sqft
Luxurious apartments include private balcony, ceiling fans and kitchen islands. Communal amenities include resident clubhouse, common area Wi-Fi and swimming pools. Located close to Jacksonville Beach Golf Club and I-90.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Jacksonville Beach
8 Units Available
BluWater Apartments
711 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,537
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,898
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,509
1373 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a swimming pool, rooftop lounge, fitness center and dog park. One, two and three bedroom luxury apartment homes feature granite countertops, tile backsplash and upgraded lighting.
Verified

1 of 87

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Palm Valley
9 Units Available
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1142 sqft
Located by Highway A1A and South Beach Parkway. Luxury apartments have a patio/balcony, a fireplace and a well-appointed, modern kitchen. Community includes a pool, tennis court, gym and yoga studio.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
1655 The Greensway 2822
1655 The Greens Way, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1655 The Greensway 2822 Available 07/01/20 Nice 2/2 second floor condo for rent in The Palms at Jacksonville Beach- $1600 - Newly upgraded second Story Palms at Marsh Landing Condo.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
320 1st Street #806
320 1st Street North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
1705 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The Metropolitan - Breath taking ocean view. watch Blue Angle air show and July 4th fire works from own living room. You can see the ocean view at day time, night time you can see the City light view. Guard at lobby.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
402 Lower 8th Ave South unit 2
402 Lower 8th Avenue South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1000 sqft
402 Lower 8th Ave South unit 2 Available 07/01/20 2nd Story 2 BR / 1 BA Condo Only 3 Blocks From Jax Beach! - This 2nd story 2 BR / 1 BA Condo will not stay on the market long! Only 3 blocks from Jacksonville Beach! There is a large outdoor deck

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
525 3rd St N
525 3rd Street North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1771 sqft
Are you ready for life in Jacksonville Beach?This beautiful condo is located just steps from the beach. Enjoy walking or riding your bike to shops, bars or restaurants.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
1105 10TH ST N
1105 North 10th Street, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
936 sqft
Enjoy life in this beach bungalow 10 blocks from the Atlantic Ocean. Walk or bike to restaurants, shops and all of the beach festivities.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
2415 COSTA VERDE BLVD
2415 Costa Verde Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1500 sqft
* Updated pics coming soon! * Don't miss out on this chance to live ON the beach! This second floor condo offers 1,500 sq ft of living space and a spectacular view of Jacksonville Beach.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
105 25TH AVE S
105 25th Avenue South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1407 sqft
Absolutely perfect 3 BR. Everything's new right down to screens on windows. Condo includes all appliances and brand new furnishings in all rooms except 2nd and 3rd BR's. Condo may be leased furnished for $2,350 or unfurnished for $2,250/mo.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
4300 SOUTH BEACH PKWY
4300 South Beach Parkway, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1489 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to Valenica! Much sought after 2 br rental in Valencia. A gated community This condo is located on the 3rd Floor with 10 ft ceilings, Split BR plan 2 full baths and a private balcony.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
1306 N 9TH ST
1306 9th St S, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
875 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath downstairs unit close to beach. Screened front patio. Rent includes water, sewer and basic lawn maintenance. Washer dryer included shared ammentity with upstairs unit. Immediate move in.Pets limited/breed restricted.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
905 2ND AVE N
905 2nd Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live the beach life 5 minutes from the ocean in this beautifully renovated Jacksonville Beach home. French doors lead to a private paver patio in the fenced back yard to enjoy your morning coffee. There is wood look tile throughout the entire home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
701 6TH ST N
701 6th Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1352 sqft
Great single story concrete block home located only 6 blocks from the beach. Open floor plan with formal living room space, family room dining room combo and an extra room that can be used as a den or non conforming 4th bedroom. Large fenced yard.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
147 JARDIN DE MER PL
147 Jardin De Mer Pl, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
Top Floor Unit with Balcony. Beautifully maintained with updated appliances, flooring and paint. It even includes a garage! Located close to the beach, just in time for summer activities! This Unit Won't Last Long! Tenant Occupied until 6-30-2020

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
724 2ND ST S
724 South 2nd Street, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1100 sqft
JAX BEACH 2ND FLOOR DUPLEX FOR RENT - 1 BLOCK FROM THE OCEAN! From 5 Points, 95 S to FL 202 E, exit A1A N, Merge onto 3rd St S, right onto 8th Ave S, left onto 2nd St S to property on left.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
605 2ND AVE N
605 2nd Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1079 sqft
8 Bedrooms
Ask
*APPLICATION APPROVED* PENDING SECURITY DEPOSIT. 6 blocks to the ocean and only a few blocks to shopping! This ground level , large 2 bedroom( each approx 12x12) with 1 bath unit. Crown molding in the family room and dining room.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
2100 S OCEAN DR
2100 Ocean Drive South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1706 sqft
Oceanfront 5th Fl-stunning views from every room! Fully remodeled 3 BR 2 bath condo with 2 oceanfront balconies. You'll love the easy care plank tile floors & blinds or planation shutters on all the new windows & sliding doors.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
211,12th Ave South unit D
211 12th Avenue South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
800 sqft
2/1 second floor condo for rent in Jacksonville Beach $1450 - 2/1 second floor condo for rent in Jacksonville Beach. Tile floors throughout with all appliances, including washer and dryer included.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
2339 COSTA VERDE BLVD
2339 Costa Verde Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,499
900 sqft
You will love this spacious 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom condo right on the ocean! Completely renovated and just steps away from the pool and sand! 120 ft balcony with AC. Walk in closet in master bedroom and a bonus room.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
2008 OCEAN FRONT S
2008 Ocean Drive South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1452 sqft
Due to the recommendation of social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, this property will not be shown per the occupant's request.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
404 9TH AVE N
404 9th Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1915 sqft
Beautiful Fully Furnished Townhome 4 Blocks to the ocean!!! Just bring your food & clothes!! OPEN Living, Dining & Kitchen area!!! Relax on one of 2 balconies! Backyard area for grilling! Two car garage for your autos! Convenient location, just walk

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
782 8TH AVE S
782 8th Avenue South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1920 sqft
Fully furnished and Immaculate townhome only 5 blocks off the sand and surf. Live the beach lifestyle in this upgraded home with two bedrooms upstairs, including a private balcony and stylish bath.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Jacksonville Beach, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Jacksonville Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

