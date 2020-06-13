Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:02 PM

151 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Jacksonville Beach, FL

Finding an apartment in Jacksonville Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Jacksonville Beach
17 Units Available
The Beach House
1300 Shetter Ave, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,349
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1537 sqft
Luxurious apartments include private balcony, ceiling fans and kitchen islands. Communal amenities include resident clubhouse, common area Wi-Fi and swimming pools. Located close to Jacksonville Beach Golf Club and I-90.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Jacksonville Beach
8 Units Available
BluWater Apartments
711 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,537
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,898
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,509
1373 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a swimming pool, rooftop lounge, fitness center and dog park. One, two and three bedroom luxury apartment homes feature granite countertops, tile backsplash and upgraded lighting.
Verified

1 of 87

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Palm Valley
9 Units Available
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1142 sqft
Located by Highway A1A and South Beach Parkway. Luxury apartments have a patio/balcony, a fireplace and a well-appointed, modern kitchen. Community includes a pool, tennis court, gym and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Jacksonville Beach
22 Units Available
Ocean Park of Ponte Vedra
4235 Marsh Landing Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1619 sqft
Step into the ultimate in resort-style living! At Ocean Park, our apartments welcome you home and offer the best of the fabulous South Jacksonville Beach lifestyle with the prestigious Marsh Landing address and being a short bike ride away from the

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
1800 The Greens Way #409
1800 The Greens Way, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
771 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1800 The Greens Way #409 Available 07/10/20 First Floor Condo 1 Bedroom with Detached Garage - Gorgeous first floor 1 bedroom condo. Open spacious floor plan with additional enclosed Florida Room.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
402 Lower 8th Ave South unit 2
402 Lower 8th Avenue South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1000 sqft
402 Lower 8th Ave South unit 2 Available 07/01/20 2nd Story 2 BR / 1 BA Condo Only 3 Blocks From Jax Beach! - This 2nd story 2 BR / 1 BA Condo will not stay on the market long! Only 3 blocks from Jacksonville Beach! There is a large outdoor deck

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
1655 The Greensway 2822
1655 The Greens Way, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1655 The Greensway 2822 Available 07/01/20 Nice 2/2 second floor condo for rent in The Palms at Jacksonville Beach- $1600 - Newly upgraded second Story Palms at Marsh Landing Condo.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
525 3rd St N
525 3rd Street North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1453 sqft
Are you ready for life in Jacksonville Beach?This beautiful condo is located just steps from the beach. Enjoy walking or riding your bike to shops, bars or restaurants.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
2415 COSTA VERDE BLVD
2415 Costa Verde Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1500 sqft
* Updated pics coming soon! * Don't miss out on this chance to live ON the beach! This second floor condo offers 1,500 sq ft of living space and a spectacular view of Jacksonville Beach.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
1306 N 9TH ST
1306 9th St S, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
875 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath downstairs unit close to beach. Screened front patio. Rent includes water, sewer and basic lawn maintenance. Washer dryer included shared ammentity with upstairs unit. Immediate move in.Pets limited/breed restricted.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
605 2ND AVE N
605 2nd Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1079 sqft
8 Bedrooms
Ask
*APPLICATION APPROVED* PENDING SECURITY DEPOSIT. 6 blocks to the ocean and only a few blocks to shopping! This ground level , large 2 bedroom( each approx 12x12) with 1 bath unit. Crown molding in the family room and dining room.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
211,12th Ave South unit D
211 12th Avenue South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
800 sqft
2/1 second floor condo for rent in Jacksonville Beach $1450 - 2/1 second floor condo for rent in Jacksonville Beach. Tile floors throughout with all appliances, including washer and dryer included.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
2008 OCEAN FRONT S
2008 Ocean Drive South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1452 sqft
Due to the recommendation of social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, this property will not be shown per the occupant's request.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
539 3RD AVE S
539 3rd Avenue South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1231 sqft
Rent this townhome in Jax Beach! This townhome has 1,247 square foot of living space with 3 beds and 2.5 baths. The kitchen is equipped with refrigerator and range. There is a washer/dryer hook-up, and pets are welcome! Call today!

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
400 1ST ST S
400 1st St South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1404 sqft
FURNISHED JACKSONVILLE BEACH CONDO FOR RENT. From Beach Blvd., South on A1A to east on 4th Avenue S. Condos on corner of 1st Street and 4th Ave., unit is on 3rd floor closest to the ocean.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
1629 EVANS DR S
1629 Evans Drive South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1276 sqft
Bring your bike! You will be less than a mile from the beach! Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Owners suite has shower, no tub. Carpet in the bedrooms, tile and wood in common areas.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
811 1ST ST S
811 1st St South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
550 sqft
Let everyday be a vacation when you live here! This dynamite one-bedroom condo on the ocean comes completely furnished. Unlike some other condo buildings in area, this one has direct, beach access. Remodeled interior with inside laundry.
Results within 1 mile of Jacksonville Beach
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Palm Valley
93 Units Available
The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd, Palm Valley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1011 sqft
Surrounded by the Ponte Vedra Lakes, these luxurious units include all appliances, hardwood and carpet flooring, and laundry facilities. Business center, bike storage, clubhouse, racquetball and volleyball courts, swimming pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Palm Valley
8 Units Available
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way, Palm Valley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
956 sqft
Trader Joe's, Target and all the retail options along 3rd Street South are only minutes from this community. Units have cozy fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. Community features include sauna, tennis court, hot tub and more.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
Neptune Beach
1 Unit Available
508 Myra St
508 Myra Street, Neptune Beach, FL
Studio
$3,000
2478 sqft
Live at the beach in this spectacular 4/3 with mother-in-law suite. Two car garage with an office off the garage. This home has been renovated. All new appliances, a/c unit, flooring and much more. Close to fine restaurants, shopping and the ocean.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
805 BOARDWALK DR
805 Boardwalk Drive, Palm Valley, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1172 sqft
This is a great ground floor 2bd/2 ba with no garage but there are shade trees. Washer & dryer are not included, screened porch, separate bedrooms, fireplace, tiled floors, carpeted bedrooms & outside storage closet.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Neptune Beach
1 Unit Available
212 OAK ST
212 Oak Street, Neptune Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
900 sqft
Come see this amazing rental unit and property! 1st floor unit, 2 bedroom, 1 bath, refinished hardwood floors, tile in kitchen and bathroom, brand new pavers on the entire property along with a fully fenced in backyard! Pets allowed.

1 of 22

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Neptune Beach
1 Unit Available
401 PENMAN RD
401 Penman Road, Neptune Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1460 sqft
Coastal Neptune Beach home built in 2015! Located less than 1 mile to the beach, you will not want to miss out on this one. Home features open floor plan that makes for great entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Jacksonville Beach
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
$
14 Units Available
The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,259
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1605 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a modern apartment building, just 20 minutes from downtown Jacksonville. Vaulted ceilings, screened patios or balconies and walk-in closets. Business center, car wash station and resort-style swimming pool.
City Guide for Jacksonville Beach, FL

"Didn't plan on hangin' out in Florida / Never was too good at standin' still / Suddenly it's lookin' like I'm gonna / Kill a few more days in Jacksonville." (Josh Turner, "Jacksonville")

Jacksonville Beach, Florida, is the type of place that makes you want to linger, and maybe even never leave. If you choose to settle here, don't be surprised if friends want to come over year-round or long-lost cousins manage to suddenly locate you_. _Jacksonville Beach, a holiday hot-spot, offers beautiful views from the beach in the hot summer months and, during the mild winters, the ocean will have to do too. Places for rent in Jacksonville Beach, Fl, are surprisingly affordable, and you can expect to pay about 10% less on average here than in the rest of Florida. On the downside, finding an available rental apartment in Jacksonville might be challenging; only a small percentage of properties offer long-term rentals. Don't be discouraged, though -- with some planning, perseverance and a mindset as bright as the Jacksonville weather, this is not impossible. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Jacksonville Beach, FL

Finding an apartment in Jacksonville Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

