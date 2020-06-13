151 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Jacksonville Beach, FL
"Didn't plan on hangin' out in Florida / Never was too good at standin' still / Suddenly it's lookin' like I'm gonna / Kill a few more days in Jacksonville." (Josh Turner, "Jacksonville")
Jacksonville Beach, Florida, is the type of place that makes you want to linger, and maybe even never leave. If you choose to settle here, don't be surprised if friends want to come over year-round or long-lost cousins manage to suddenly locate you_. _Jacksonville Beach, a holiday hot-spot, offers beautiful views from the beach in the hot summer months and, during the mild winters, the ocean will have to do too. Places for rent in Jacksonville Beach, Fl, are surprisingly affordable, and you can expect to pay about 10% less on average here than in the rest of Florida. On the downside, finding an available rental apartment in Jacksonville might be challenging; only a small percentage of properties offer long-term rentals. Don't be discouraged, though -- with some planning, perseverance and a mindset as bright as the Jacksonville weather, this is not impossible. See more
Finding an apartment in Jacksonville Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.