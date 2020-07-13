The Beach House.

Lease Length: 7-14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Valet trash: $30/month and Pest control $3/month; One-time Amenity fee: $35
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: The following non-traditional pets ARE allowed: turtles, non-poisonous frogs, domestic hamsters, hermit crabs, gerbils, small domesticated birds, and domestic fish. Fees for these non-traditional acceptable pets may vary if applicable. Unless used as an assistance animal, restricted dog breeds are NOT allowed. Restricted breeds include the following: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Wolf Hybrid, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois and St. Bernard and all "mixes" of the above breeds. Snakes, spiders, ferrets and iguanas are NOT allowed due to liability reasons. Max Weight: No Limit.