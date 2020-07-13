Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet fireplace ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly cc payments coffee bar courtyard e-payments game room internet access internet cafe key fob access media room online portal pool table smoke-free community trash valet

Experience the finest luxury and newly renovated apartments at The Beach House in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. The Beach House offers a beachfront lifestyle while being ideally situated near some of the finest shopping, entertainment and nightlife Jacksonville Beach has to offer. We are located minutes from Mayport Naval Base, HWY A1A and I-295.



The Beach House offers twenty one distinctive apartment homes in one, two, and three bedroom floor plans. Our apartment homes feature newly renovated interiors, spacious living areas for entertaining, gourmet kitchens and private patios and balconies for relaxation! By choosing The Beach House, you will enjoy a sparkling swimming pool, fitness center, and professional management. For the location and lifestyle you deserve, make The Beach House your new home!