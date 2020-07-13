All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
The Beach House.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:49 PM

The Beach House

Open Now until 6pm
1300 Shetter Ave · (833) 916-1840
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1300 Shetter Ave, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5209 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,440

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 939 sqft

Unit 1106 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,515

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 939 sqft

Unit 6106 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,516

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1054 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9108 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,801

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Unit 9206 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,830

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1291 sqft

Unit 7112 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1421 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4104 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,365

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1527 sqft

Unit 3304 · Avail. Sep 8

$2,405

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1527 sqft

Unit 3103 · Avail. Sep 8

$2,405

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1527 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Beach House.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pet friendly
cc payments
coffee bar
courtyard
e-payments
game room
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
media room
online portal
pool table
smoke-free community
trash valet
Experience the finest luxury and newly renovated apartments at The Beach House in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. The Beach House offers a beachfront lifestyle while being ideally situated near some of the finest shopping, entertainment and nightlife Jacksonville Beach has to offer. We are located minutes from Mayport Naval Base, HWY A1A and I-295.

The Beach House offers twenty one distinctive apartment homes in one, two, and three bedroom floor plans. Our apartment homes feature newly renovated interiors, spacious living areas for entertaining, gourmet kitchens and private patios and balconies for relaxation! By choosing The Beach House, you will enjoy a sparkling swimming pool, fitness center, and professional management. For the location and lifestyle you deserve, make The Beach House your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Valet trash: $30/month and Pest control $3/month; One-time Amenity fee: $35
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: The following non-traditional pets ARE allowed: turtles, non-poisonous frogs, domestic hamsters, hermit crabs, gerbils, small domesticated birds, and domestic fish. Fees for these non-traditional acceptable pets may vary if applicable. Unless used as an assistance animal, restricted dog breeds are NOT allowed. Restricted breeds include the following: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Wolf Hybrid, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois and St. Bernard and all "mixes" of the above breeds. Snakes, spiders, ferrets and iguanas are NOT allowed due to liability reasons. Max Weight: No Limit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Beach House have any available units?
The Beach House has 13 units available starting at $1,440 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Beach House have?
Some of The Beach House's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Beach House currently offering any rent specials?
The Beach House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Beach House pet-friendly?
Yes, The Beach House is pet friendly.
Does The Beach House offer parking?
Yes, The Beach House offers parking.
Does The Beach House have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Beach House offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Beach House have a pool?
Yes, The Beach House has a pool.
Does The Beach House have accessible units?
Yes, The Beach House has accessible units.
Does The Beach House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Beach House has units with dishwashers.
Does The Beach House have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Beach House has units with air conditioning.

