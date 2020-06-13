/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:32 AM
115 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Jacksonville Beach, FL
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Jacksonville Beach
21 Units Available
Ocean Park of Ponte Vedra
4235 Marsh Landing Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1619 sqft
Step into the ultimate in resort-style living! At Ocean Park, our apartments welcome you home and offer the best of the fabulous South Jacksonville Beach lifestyle with the prestigious Marsh Landing address and being a short bike ride away from the
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Jacksonville Beach
17 Units Available
The Beach House
1300 Shetter Ave, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1537 sqft
Luxurious apartments include private balcony, ceiling fans and kitchen islands. Communal amenities include resident clubhouse, common area Wi-Fi and swimming pools. Located close to Jacksonville Beach Golf Club and I-90.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Jacksonville Beach
8 Units Available
BluWater Apartments
711 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,509
1373 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a swimming pool, rooftop lounge, fitness center and dog park. One, two and three bedroom luxury apartment homes feature granite countertops, tile backsplash and upgraded lighting.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
320 1st Street #806
320 1st Street North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
1705 sqft
The Metropolitan - Breath taking ocean view. watch Blue Angle air show and July 4th fire works from own living room. You can see the ocean view at day time, night time you can see the City light view. Guard at lobby.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
2764 Saint Johns Blvd,
2764 St Johns Boulevard, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2 sqft
****Corner lot in highly desired area at beaches!****Blocks from the beach! Access to great schools. Close to great local dinning and shopping.Corner lot in highly desired area at beaches.2180 Sq ft. 3 BR / 3Bath.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
525 3rd St N
525 3rd Street North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1771 sqft
Are you ready for life in Jacksonville Beach?This beautiful condo is located just steps from the beach. Enjoy walking or riding your bike to shops, bars or restaurants.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
1105 10TH ST N
1105 North 10th Street, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
936 sqft
Enjoy life in this beach bungalow 10 blocks from the Atlantic Ocean. Walk or bike to restaurants, shops and all of the beach festivities.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
2415 COSTA VERDE BLVD
2415 Costa Verde Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1500 sqft
* Updated pics coming soon! * Don't miss out on this chance to live ON the beach! This second floor condo offers 1,500 sq ft of living space and a spectacular view of Jacksonville Beach.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
1710 1ST ST S
1710 1st St South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1512 sqft
Beach townhome across the street from the ocean. main floors are tile floors Three story townhouse with two bedrooms and a shared bath on the second floor. Master on the third floor with high vaulted ceilings.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
101 25th Ave S., J-11
101 25th Avenue South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1407 sqft
One block from the beach. Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the heart of Jax Beach. Lower level unit on end.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
137 14TH AVE S
137 14th Ave S, Jacksonville Beach, FL
*****FURNISHED CORPORATE RENTAL. Newer fully furnished home in Jacksonville Beach available for WEEKLY OR MONTHLY RENTALS. Just 1 block off the ocean. Home has room for everyone with 3 comfortable bedrooms, plus an office area with sleeper sofa.
1 of 68
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
1126 1ST ST N
1126 1st Street North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1608 sqft
Unfurnished, long term rental available in Jacksonville Beach w/ocean views! 1/2 block to beach, close to restaurants and shopping as well.
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
105 25TH AVE S
105 25th Avenue South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1407 sqft
Absolutely perfect 3 BR. Everything's new right down to screens on windows. Condo includes all appliances and brand new furnishings in all rooms except 2nd and 3rd BR's. Condo may be leased furnished for $2,350 or unfurnished for $2,250/mo.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
701 6TH ST N
701 6th Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1352 sqft
Great single story concrete block home located only 6 blocks from the beach. Open floor plan with formal living room space, family room dining room combo and an extra room that can be used as a den or non conforming 4th bedroom. Large fenced yard.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
147 JARDIN DE MER PL
147 Jardin De Mer Pl, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
Top Floor Unit with Balcony. Beautifully maintained with updated appliances, flooring and paint. It even includes a garage! Located close to the beach, just in time for summer activities! This Unit Won't Last Long! Tenant Occupied until 6-30-2020
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
724 2ND ST S
724 South 2nd Street, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1100 sqft
JAX BEACH 2ND FLOOR DUPLEX FOR RENT - 1 BLOCK FROM THE OCEAN! From 5 Points, 95 S to FL 202 E, exit A1A N, Merge onto 3rd St S, right onto 8th Ave S, left onto 2nd St S to property on left.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
909 13TH ST N
909 13th Street North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
Live minutes from the beach in the beautiful home. Kitchen comes equipped with a matching refrigerator, microwave, and range. This 3 bed/1 bath beach house features 1000 sq ft of living space an attached carport, and a fenced yard for added privacy.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
2100 S OCEAN DR
2100 Ocean Drive South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1706 sqft
Oceanfront 5th Fl-stunning views from every room! Fully remodeled 3 BR 2 bath condo with 2 oceanfront balconies. You'll love the easy care plank tile floors & blinds or planation shutters on all the new windows & sliding doors.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
1218 SEABREEZE AVE
1218 Seabreeze Avenue, Jacksonville Beach, FL
**AVAILABLE JULY 1, 2020**Charming Jacksonville Beach POOL HOME!This 4 bedroom,2.5 bathroom home boasts almost 2,700 sq ft. of living space.Have a spacious living room.Well equipped kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
2008 OCEAN FRONT S
2008 Ocean Drive South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1452 sqft
Due to the recommendation of social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, this property will not be shown per the occupant's request.
1 of 19
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
803 8th Avenue North
803 8th Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1923 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,923 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
539 3RD AVE S
539 3rd Avenue South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1231 sqft
Rent this townhome in Jax Beach! This townhome has 1,247 square foot of living space with 3 beds and 2.5 baths. The kitchen is equipped with refrigerator and range. There is a washer/dryer hook-up, and pets are welcome! Call today!
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
404 9TH AVE N
404 9th Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
Beautiful Fully Furnished Townhome 4 Blocks to the ocean!!! Just bring your food & clothes!! OPEN Living, Dining & Kitchen area!!! Relax on one of 2 balconies! Backyard area for grilling! Two car garage for your autos! Convenient location, just walk
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
615 17TH AVE N
615 17th Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1092 sqft
Coastal 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home available for rent in Jax Beach! This property has tons of updates and great features. Hard wood floors throughout bedrooms and living room area. Travertine floors in kitchen and foyer.
