2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:14 PM
146 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Jacksonville Beach, FL
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Jacksonville Beach
8 Units Available
BluWater Apartments
711 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,918
1179 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a swimming pool, rooftop lounge, fitness center and dog park. One, two and three bedroom luxury apartment homes feature granite countertops, tile backsplash and upgraded lighting.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Jacksonville Beach
15 Units Available
The Beach House
1300 Shetter Ave, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1300 sqft
Luxurious apartments include private balcony, ceiling fans and kitchen islands. Communal amenities include resident clubhouse, common area Wi-Fi and swimming pools. Located close to Jacksonville Beach Golf Club and I-90.
Verified
1 of 87
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Palm Valley
9 Units Available
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1142 sqft
Located by Highway A1A and South Beach Parkway. Luxury apartments have a patio/balcony, a fireplace and a well-appointed, modern kitchen. Community includes a pool, tennis court, gym and yoga studio.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Jacksonville Beach
19 Units Available
Ocean Park of Ponte Vedra
4235 Marsh Landing Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1293 sqft
Step into the ultimate in resort-style living! At Ocean Park, our apartments welcome you home and offer the best of the fabulous South Jacksonville Beach lifestyle with the prestigious Marsh Landing address and being a short bike ride away from the
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
1655 The Greensway 2822
1655 The Greens Way, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1156 sqft
1655 The Greensway 2822 Available 07/01/20 Nice 2/2 second floor condo for rent in The Palms at Jacksonville Beach- $1600 - Newly upgraded second Story Palms at Marsh Landing Condo.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
402 Lower 8th Ave South unit 2
402 Lower 8th Avenue South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1000 sqft
402 Lower 8th Ave South unit 2 Available 07/01/20 2nd Story 2 BR / 1 BA Condo Only 3 Blocks From Jax Beach! - This 2nd story 2 BR / 1 BA Condo will not stay on the market long! Only 3 blocks from Jacksonville Beach! There is a large outdoor deck
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
412 7TH ST S
412 7th St N, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
525 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath home located about a 5 minute walk to the beach. Home does have washer and dryer connections.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
1005 1st Ave N - 2
1005 1st Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
washer/dryer
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
123 18th Avenue North - E
123 18th Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
950 sqft
Available June 1st, this 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit is one of five units located in a 1937 classic beach house. The kitchen has new white shaker cabinets and black granite counter tops.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
4300 SOUTH BEACH PKWY
4300 South Beach Parkway, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1489 sqft
Come home to Valenica! Much sought after 2 br rental in Valencia. A gated community This condo is located on the 3rd Floor with 10 ft ceilings, Split BR plan 2 full baths and a private balcony.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
1306 N 9TH ST
1306 9th St S, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
875 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath downstairs unit close to beach. Screened front patio. Rent includes water, sewer and basic lawn maintenance. Washer dryer included shared ammentity with upstairs unit. Immediate move in.Pets limited/breed restricted.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
905 2ND AVE N
905 2nd Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
913 sqft
Live the beach life 5 minutes from the ocean in this beautifully renovated Jacksonville Beach home. French doors lead to a private paver patio in the fenced back yard to enjoy your morning coffee. There is wood look tile throughout the entire home.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
605 2ND AVE N
605 2nd Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1079 sqft
*APPLICATION APPROVED* PENDING SECURITY DEPOSIT. 6 blocks to the ocean and only a few blocks to shopping! This ground level , large 2 bedroom( each approx 12x12) with 1 bath unit. Crown molding in the family room and dining room.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
197 E JARDIN DE MER PL
197 Jardin de Mer Pl, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1200 sqft
Located at Jacksonville Beach, this 2/2 condo with garage is a great place to call home! Walk or ride your bike to the beach, shopping and restaurants within minutes.
1 of 14
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
211,12th Ave South unit D
211 12th Avenue South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
800 sqft
2/1 second floor condo for rent in Jacksonville Beach $1450 - 2/1 second floor condo for rent in Jacksonville Beach. Tile floors throughout with all appliances, including washer and dryer included.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
1901 1ST ST N
1901 1st Street North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1212 sqft
You will adore living in this exclusive and immaculate 11th floor condo. Recently updated and completely renovated with modern and relaxing highlights. Spacious Kitchen and Bathrooms. New Jacuzzi style bathtub in master suite. Porcelain Tile Floors.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
782 8TH AVE S
782 8th Avenue South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1920 sqft
Fully furnished and Immaculate townhome only 5 blocks off the sand and surf. Live the beach lifestyle in this upgraded home with two bedrooms upstairs, including a private balcony and stylish bath.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
422 9TH AVE N
422 9th Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
827 sqft
WARNING- THIS PROPERTY IS NOT ADVERTISED ON CRAIGSLIST!This adorable 2/1 furnished home is available for short term rental! It sleeps up to five comfortably with two queen beds and a queen sleeper sofa.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
400 1ST ST S
400 1st St South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1404 sqft
FURNISHED JACKSONVILLE BEACH CONDO FOR RENT. From Beach Blvd., South on A1A to east on 4th Avenue S. Condos on corner of 1st Street and 4th Ave., unit is on 3rd floor closest to the ocean.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
411 1ST ST S
411 1st St South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1100 sqft
Updated beautiful oceanfront condo with amazing views of the ocean, pool and dunes. 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
2208 OCEAN DR S
2208 Ocean Drive South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1424 sqft
Tastefully furnished and decorated beachtownhome only steps away from the beach and sand. Amazing ocean views from the living room, second floor balcony, master bedroom and third floor balcony.
Results within 1 mile of Jacksonville Beach
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Palm Valley
93 Units Available
The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd, Palm Valley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1011 sqft
Surrounded by the Ponte Vedra Lakes, these luxurious units include all appliances, hardwood and carpet flooring, and laundry facilities. Business center, bike storage, clubhouse, racquetball and volleyball courts, swimming pool and playground.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Palm Valley
9 Units Available
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way, Palm Valley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
956 sqft
Trader Joe's, Target and all the retail options along 3rd Street South are only minutes from this community. Units have cozy fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. Community features include sauna, tennis court, hot tub and more.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Neptune Beach
1 Unit Available
249 MYRA ST
249 Myra Street, Neptune Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
COMPLETELY RENOVATED 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath 2 story house with a completely fenced in frontyard/courtyard area perfect for hosting or hanging out! This property was completely re-done just last year, complete with a huge kitchen, brand new stainless
