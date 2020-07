Ocean Park of Ponte Vedra.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel bathtub oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse dog park gym parking pool bike storage garage internet access package receiving cats allowed bbq/grill fire pit

Step into the ultimate in resort-style living! At Ocean Park, our apartments welcome you home and offer the best of the fabulous South Jacksonville Beach lifestyle with the prestigious Marsh Landing address and being a short bike ride away from the beach, you just might think you’re on an extended vacation!

Our residents enjoy our convenient and easily accessible location. Ocean Park is right off J. Turner Butler Blvd. and is surrounded by conveniences, including Publix, Target and being just miles from the St. Johns Town Center. We offer the ultimate in resort recreation; our golf-enthusiast residents love that Ocean Park is also conveniently located near TPC Sawgrass Golf Course. Our ideal location is just one of the perks you’ll enjoy while living at Ocean Park. You will also love our spacious floor plans; we offer the largest one, two and three bedroom floor plans in South Jacksonville Beach. Our renovated apartment homes feature luxurious upgrades such as granite counters, stainl