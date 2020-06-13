/
villano beach
92 Apartments for rent in Villano Beach, FL
110 Ocean Hollow Lane
110 Ocean Hollow Lane, Villano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
964 sqft
Come view the third floor STUNNING ocean views and live like you're on vacation year round! The peaceful feeling this 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo gives you is priceless.
1901 WINDJAMMER LN
1901 Windjammer Lane, Villano Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
3005 sqft
Immaculate three story Mediterranean Townhouse overlooking the Intracoastal. This home is equipped with private elevator. Lot is like a manicured park with towering Oaks.
405 2ND ST
405 2nd Street, Villano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1329 sqft
Welcome to the beach!! This charming beach cottage is located within walking distance of the beach and intracoastal waterway. Located minutes from Vilano Beach & historic St. Augustine. Ponte Vedra Beach & the city of Jacksonville are a short drive.
Results within 1 mile of Villano Beach
435 OCEAN GRANDE DR
435 South Ocean Grand Drive, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2036 sqft
Beautiful executive style condominium in gated community with tennis courts and beach access. Rent includes water,gas,cable,internet,garbage. Electric usage will be reimbursed by tenant on a monthly basis. Upgrades throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Villano Beach
Isla Antigua
655 W Marina Cove Dr, St. Augustine, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1372 sqft
Choose from one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with open-concept floor plans and sophisticated finishes, not to mention Intracoastal views of Old St. Augustine and the Lighthouse Museum.
Verified
Seaside Villas
30 Clipper Court, St. Augustine Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
947 sqft
Offering one- and two-bedroom floorplans, this community features a stunning beach location, grassy areas, and pet-friendly units with in-unit air conditioning, dishwasher and recent renovations. Kitchens feature refrigerators and ranges.
997 Oak Arbor Circle
997 Oak Arbor Circle, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1664 sqft
Beautifully Updated 4 Bedroom home in Heritage Park! - Come see this beautifully updated home in Heritage Park! This home features an open floorplan and serene lake views! All 4 bedrooms have carpet, and the main living areas are a beautiful
4552 1st Ave
4552 1st Avenue, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1296 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Renovated Home just north of St Augustine - Property Id: 278655 This three bedroom, 2 bath home has just been painted, has nice vinyl plank flooring, blinds on the windows, new appliances including a slightly used washer / dryer.
550 Florida Club 201
550 Florida Club Boulevard, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1285 sqft
Spacious 3-Bedroom 2-Bath, 2nd floor Apartment - Spacious three bedrooms, 2nd floor apartment. Excellent open floor plan with Hardwood floors and tile throughout. Amenities include a golf course, clubhouse, fitness center, and billiards room.
440 S Villa San Marco - Building 6 302
440 South Villa San Marco Drive, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1085 sqft
VILLA SAN MARCO - Gated Community - VILLA SAN MARCO - Gated Community 2/2 Apartment, 3rd level private screened balcony looking over the lake featuring 1,085 sq ft. of living space near historic downtown.
253 Cody St
253 Cody Street, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1698 sqft
2020 Saint Augustine House 4b/2b - Property Id: 284532 Great Location. Beautiful Community. Brand New House! Be the FIRST family in this brand NEW 4 bedroom 2 bath at private CUL DE SAC with side LAKE VIEW.
Lincolnville
123 Moore St
123 Moore Street, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1000 sqft
A beautifully furnished, like new home in the Lincolnville neighborhood. Home is walking distance or a short bike ride to downtown St Augustine or Flagler College.
3323 Haley Pointe Rd
3323 Haley Pointe Road, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1448 sqft
2nd floor condo in a gated community with breathtaking views! Neutral colors and a split floor plan. Must see! Absolutely no pets. Includes new washer & dryer. $100 processing fee due at lease signing.
308 Wooded Crossing Circle
308 Wooded Crossing Circle, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1875 sqft
Memorial Day Special!! Rent By June 1 And Take $200 Off Each Of The First Three Month's Rent Amount. Terrific Family Home With Room For Two Cars,One In The Garage And One In The Driveway.
100 Coastal Village LN
100 Coastal Village Ln, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Ask me about how to get 1 month FREE Rent! This hidden jewel is waiting for you with a huge yard. Nestled off US1 in a quiet small community convenient to Palencia, Nocatee, Duval County and downtown St. Augustine.
124 Plantation Point Drive
124 Plantation Point Drive, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1186 sqft
•Newer construction duplex •Living room and dining area combo •Kitchen offers:stainless steel appliances including over the stove microwave, dark wood cabinets and a breakfast bar •Carpet in main living areas and bedrooms •Split bedroom
Lincolnville
83 Keith Street
83 Keith Street, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
Recently restored cottage in historic Lincolnville downtown St. Augustine. Quiet street, new kitchen with granite counter tops, bath, wood floors and other upgrades, including central a/c. Extra spare room for guests/office, washer/dryer.
4000 Grande Vista Blvd
4000 Grande Vista Boulevard, St. Augustine, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1102 sqft
Modern And Comfortably Furnished Town Home. Light Wood Plank Flooring And Modern Conveniences Include Flat Screen Tvs,Electric Fireplace,Modern Decor Make This Feel Like Home.
Flagler's Model Land
132 King Street
132 King Street, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
700 sqft
Downtown... Walk To All... Charming Updated 2bd/2bth Apartment,Deck,Central Air/Heat,Wood Floors,Shorter Term And Furnished Available For A Fee,Off Street Parking Too!
Flagler's Model Land
135 Oviedo Street
135 Ovieda Street, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1150 sqft
Downtown... Walk To All... 3bd/1bth First Floor Apartment,Covered Front Porch,Wood Floors,Tall Ceilings,Leaded Glass Windows,French Doors,Off Street Parking Too!
Flagler's Model Land
97 ORANGE ST
97 Orange Street, St. Augustine, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
2082 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Currently being renovated inside and out, located in the heart of downtown St.
40 Avery St
40 Avery Street, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
720 sqft
Offered For Rent Is A 2 Bedroom,1 Bathroom Cottage On A Large Lot And Close To Town! This Historic Cottage Is Just A Few Minutes From Downtown And The Beaches. Nicely Updated And Ready For Occupancy In Mid June.
San Sebastian
87 Evergreen Avenue - B
87 Evergreen Avenue, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
800 sqft
Two New 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartments for Rent. Quiet Neighborhood less than 1 mile from downtown St Augustine. These units were built in 2020 and feature new everything, paint, flooring, kitchen, fixtures, etc. Sorry, No pets allowed.
1801 KESWICK RD
1801 Keswick Road, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1971 sqft
Former model home in a Golf Course community, close to beach and St Augustine Premium Outlets. Lots of upgrades. No carpet on first floor. Master bedroom and two other bedrooms are downstairs, the 4th bedroom is upstairs.
