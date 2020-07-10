/
173 Apartments for rent in Jacksonville Beach, FL with washer-dryer
Jacksonville Beach
BluWater Apartments
711 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,379
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,509
1373 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a swimming pool, rooftop lounge, fitness center and dog park. One, two and three bedroom luxury apartment homes feature granite countertops, tile backsplash and upgraded lighting.
Jacksonville Beach
The Beach House
1300 Shetter Ave, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1537 sqft
Luxurious apartments include private balcony, ceiling fans and kitchen islands. Communal amenities include resident clubhouse, common area Wi-Fi and swimming pools. Located close to Jacksonville Beach Golf Club and I-90.
Palm Valley
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1142 sqft
Located by Highway A1A and South Beach Parkway. Luxury apartments have a patio/balcony, a fireplace and a well-appointed, modern kitchen. Community includes a pool, tennis court, gym and yoga studio.
Jacksonville Beach
Ocean Park of Ponte Vedra
4235 Marsh Landing Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,449
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1619 sqft
Step into the ultimate in resort-style living! At Ocean Park, our apartments welcome you home and offer the best of the fabulous South Jacksonville Beach lifestyle with the prestigious Marsh Landing address and being a short bike ride away from the
Jacksonville Beach
1655 The Greensway 2822
1655 The Greens Way, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 2/2 second floor condo for rent in The Palms at Jacksonville Beach- $1600 - Newly upgraded second Story Palms at Marsh Landing Condo.
Jacksonville Beach
525 3rd St N
525 3rd Street North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1771 sqft
Are you ready for life in Jacksonville Beach?This beautiful condo is located just steps from the beach. Enjoy walking or riding your bike to shops, bars or restaurants.
Jacksonville Beach
1415 1st St N Apt 304
1415 1st Street North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,120
1325 sqft
Don't miss this great opportunity for beach views in your luxury condo from your living room and master bedroom! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit has tons of natural light and beach vibes throughout.
Jacksonville Beach
1105 10TH ST N
1105 North 10th Street, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
936 sqft
Enjoy life in this beach bungalow 10 blocks from the Atlantic Ocean. Walk or bike to restaurants, shops and all of the beach festivities.
Jacksonville Beach
105 25TH AVE S
105 25th Avenue South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1407 sqft
Gorgeous Stunning Designer decorated 3/2 on 3rd floor next to Clubhouse. Complex is located just two minutes walking to putting your feet in the sand and with delux amenities make you feel like you are living in a resort.
Jacksonville Beach
402 S 14TH ST S
402 14th Ave S, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
876 sqft
Cute, updated townhouse just 4 blocks to the ocean in popular South Jax Beach! Large master bedroom (14'x11') with 2 closets. Second bedroom can easily accommodate a queen size bed. Kitchen equipped with range, refrigerator and dishwasher.
Jacksonville Beach
1306 S 9TH ST
1306 South 9th Street, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
875 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath downstairs unit close to beach. Screened front patio. Rent includes water, sewer and basic lawn maintenance. Washer dryer included shared ammentity with upstairs unit. Immediate move in.Pets limited/breed restricted.
Jacksonville Beach
1107 1st St S
1107 1st St South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1069 sqft
$2400 per month beautifully updated two bedroom two bath two car garage assigned parking with outside and inside additional storage for living a wonderful active beach life. Ocean side condo .
Jacksonville Beach
1800 The Greens Way #409
1800 The Greens Way, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
771 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
First Floor Condo 1 Bedroom with Detached Garage - Gorgeous first floor 1 bedroom condo. Open spacious floor plan with additional enclosed Florida Room. All new stainless steel appliances, wood and tile flooring through out.
Jacksonville Beach
119 7TH AVE N
119 7th Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
2225 sqft
Just bring your clothes! Beach loving at its best! 1/2 block off ocean! Upscale, tri level home with hardwood flooring, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, home is fully furnished! Electricity, cable, and internet are included in rent.
Jacksonville Beach
601 7TH AVE
601 7th Avenue South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
966 sqft
Nicely updated beach cottage. Tile floors throughout with granite counter tops and 42'' oak cabinets. Bathroom has tiled shower. Large backyard that is fenced in. No pets. Tenants to take care of lawn and must have renters insurance.
Jacksonville Beach
137 14TH AVE S
137 14th Ave S, Jacksonville Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2450 sqft
*****FURNISHED CORPORATE RENTAL. Newer fully furnished home in Jacksonville Beach available for WEEKLY OR MONTHLY RENTALS. Just 1 block off the ocean. Home has room for everyone with 3 comfortable bedrooms, plus an office area with sleeper sofa.
Jacksonville Beach
4300 SOUTH BEACH PKWY
4300 South Beach Parkway, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1489 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to Valenica! Much sought after 2 br rental in Valencia. A gated community This condo is located on the 3rd Floor with 10 ft ceilings, Split BR plan 2 full baths and a private balcony.
Jacksonville Beach
905 2ND AVE N
905 2nd Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live the beach life 5 minutes from the ocean in this beautifully renovated Jacksonville Beach home. French doors lead to a private paver patio in the fenced back yard to enjoy your morning coffee. There is wood look tile throughout the entire home.
Jacksonville Beach
605 2ND AVE N
605 2nd Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1079 sqft
8 Bedrooms
Ask
*APPLICATION APPROVED* PENDING SECURITY DEPOSIT. 6 blocks to the ocean and only a few blocks to shopping! This ground level , large 2 bedroom( each approx 12x12) with 1 bath unit. Crown molding in the family room and dining room.
Jacksonville Beach
2100 S OCEAN DR
2100 Ocean Drive South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1706 sqft
Oceanfront 5th Fl-stunning views from every room! Fully remodeled 3 BR 2 bath condo with 2 oceanfront balconies. You'll love the easy care plank tile floors & blinds or planation shutters on all the new windows & sliding doors.
Jacksonville Beach
211,12th Ave South unit D
211 12th Avenue South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
800 sqft
2/1 second floor condo for rent in Jacksonville Beach $1450 - 2/1 second floor condo for rent in Jacksonville Beach. Tile floors throughout with all appliances, including washer and dryer included.
Jacksonville Beach
2339 COSTA VERDE BLVD
2339 Costa Verde Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,499
900 sqft
You will love this spacious 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom condo right on the ocean! Completely renovated and just steps away from the pool and sand! 120 ft balcony with AC. Walk in closet in master bedroom and a bonus room.
Jacksonville Beach
1901 1ST ST N
1901 1st Street North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You will adore living in this exclusive and immaculate 11th floor condo. Recently updated and completely renovated with modern and relaxing highlights. Spacious Kitchen and Bathrooms. New Jacuzzi style bathtub in master suite. Porcelain Tile Floors.
Jacksonville Beach
404 9TH AVE N
404 9th Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1915 sqft
Beautiful Fully Furnished Townhome 4 Blocks to the ocean!!! Just bring your food & clothes!! OPEN Living, Dining & Kitchen area!!! Relax on one of 2 balconies! Backyard area for grilling! Two car garage for your autos! Convenient location, just walk
