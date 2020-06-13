/
accessible apartments
17 Accessible Apartments for rent in Jacksonville Beach, FL
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Jacksonville Beach
21 Units Available
Ocean Park of Ponte Vedra
4235 Marsh Landing Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1619 sqft
Step into the ultimate in resort-style living! At Ocean Park, our apartments welcome you home and offer the best of the fabulous South Jacksonville Beach lifestyle with the prestigious Marsh Landing address and being a short bike ride away from the
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Jacksonville Beach
17 Units Available
The Beach House
1300 Shetter Ave, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,349
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1537 sqft
Luxurious apartments include private balcony, ceiling fans and kitchen islands. Communal amenities include resident clubhouse, common area Wi-Fi and swimming pools. Located close to Jacksonville Beach Golf Club and I-90.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Jacksonville Beach
8 Units Available
BluWater Apartments
711 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,537
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,898
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,509
1373 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a swimming pool, rooftop lounge, fitness center and dog park. One, two and three bedroom luxury apartment homes feature granite countertops, tile backsplash and upgraded lighting.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Golden Glades-The Woods
9 Units Available
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$988
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,234
1250 sqft
This lakeside community offers easy access to Hodges Boulevard and the shopping along Atlantic Boulevard. These recently renovated units feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy a pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
53 Units Available
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,076
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1376 sqft
Situated between First Coast Tech Pkwy and Highway 202. A modern living community with pool, volleyball court and concierge. Apartments feature dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sandalwood
20 Units Available
North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,134
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,311
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,487
1500 sqft
This beautiful lakeside community features lighted fountains and is only moments from everything Beach Boulevard has to offer. Luxury features include sauna, coffee bar, putting green and much more. Units feature walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Atlantic Highlands
17 Units Available
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1523 sqft
Located off Atlantic Boulevard with proximity to the Intracoastal Waterway and Neptune Beach. Features convenient apartment amenities, including 24-hour gym and package receiving. Units feature ceiling fan and carpet for comfort.
Verified
1 of 103
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Beach Haven
21 Units Available
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments minutes from beaches. Private entries, renovated gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, vaulted ceilings, large closets, and patio/balcony. Enjoy fitness center, pool, tennis and basketball courts, playground, and gated access.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:34am
Golden Glades-The Woods
20 Units Available
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1240 sqft
Luxury Jacksonville apartments with full amenities, custom interior design and sports bar. Just minutes away from St. Johns Town Center, Sawgrass Golf & Country Club and beaches.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
28 Units Available
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1352 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1619 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Registry at Windsor Parke introduces the largest floor plans available in the Hodges Blvd Area! New renovations are underway.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Baymeadows
20 Units Available
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$892
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1277 sqft
Short drive from I-95 and five minutes from St Johns Town Center. Luxury homes feature private laundry facilities, a fully equipped kitchen and lots of closet space. Community offers a pool and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Arlington Hills
14 Units Available
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
998 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1291 sqft
Great location in Jacksonville, close to shopping and dining. Residents enjoy units with laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community features parking, pool, car wash area and business center.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Windy Hill
26 Units Available
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,137
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1284 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments in Jacksonville's Southside. Easy access to downtown and beaches. Walk to local shopping, dining, entertainment. Close to I-295, Butler Blvd, University of North Florida. Modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Windy Hill
16 Units Available
5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1226 sqft
Located in the heart of St. John's Town Center in walking distance to retail stores and restaurants. Units feature 10-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, wood plank flooring and rainfall showerheads.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Deerwood
22 Units Available
The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,116
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,562
1511 sqft
Welcome to The Hawthorne, a gorgeous and charming residential community offering one, two and three bedroom apartments in Jacksonville, Florida! If you've been looking for a distinguished and well-appointed place to call home, you won't want to miss
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Secret Cove
22 Units Available
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$923
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,328
1402 sqft
Recently renovated units feature granite countertops, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and extra storage. Residents can enjoy outdoor living with pool, playground, basketball court, fire pit, and BBQ/grill. Gym, media room, clubhouse, and concierge.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
420 EAGLE ROCK DR
420 Eagle Rock Drive, Nocatee, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
3034 sqft
NEARLY NEW FIVE BEDROOM HOME WITH GORGEOUS POND TO PRESERVE VIEWS!! The best school district in Florida awaits! This open, contemporary floorplan features five full bedrooms & three full luxurious baths.
