/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:23 AM
131 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Jacksonville Beach, FL
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Jacksonville Beach
8 Units Available
BluWater Apartments
711 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,918
1179 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a swimming pool, rooftop lounge, fitness center and dog park. One, two and three bedroom luxury apartment homes feature granite countertops, tile backsplash and upgraded lighting.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Jacksonville Beach
15 Units Available
The Beach House
1300 Shetter Ave, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1300 sqft
Luxurious apartments include private balcony, ceiling fans and kitchen islands. Communal amenities include resident clubhouse, common area Wi-Fi and swimming pools. Located close to Jacksonville Beach Golf Club and I-90.
Verified
1 of 87
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Palm Valley
9 Units Available
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1142 sqft
Located by Highway A1A and South Beach Parkway. Luxury apartments have a patio/balcony, a fireplace and a well-appointed, modern kitchen. Community includes a pool, tennis court, gym and yoga studio.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Jacksonville Beach
19 Units Available
Ocean Park of Ponte Vedra
4235 Marsh Landing Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1293 sqft
Step into the ultimate in resort-style living! At Ocean Park, our apartments welcome you home and offer the best of the fabulous South Jacksonville Beach lifestyle with the prestigious Marsh Landing address and being a short bike ride away from the
1 of 11
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
1655 The Greensway 2822
1655 The Greens Way, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1156 sqft
1655 The Greensway 2822 Available 07/01/20 Nice 2/2 second floor condo for rent in The Palms at Jacksonville Beach- $1600 - Newly upgraded second Story Palms at Marsh Landing Condo.
1 of 15
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
701 N 6th Street
701 6th St N, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
6 Blocks From the Beach!! - Great single story concrete block home located only 6 blocks from the beach.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
123 18th Avenue North - E
123 18th Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
950 sqft
Available June 1st, this 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit is one of five units located in a 1937 classic beach house. The kitchen has new white shaker cabinets and black granite counter tops.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
4300 SOUTH BEACH PKWY
4300 South Beach Parkway, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1489 sqft
Come home to Valenica! Much sought after 2 br rental in Valencia. A gated community This condo is located on the 3rd Floor with 10 ft ceilings, Split BR plan 2 full baths and a private balcony.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
197 E JARDIN DE MER PL
197 Jardin de Mer Pl, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1200 sqft
Located at Jacksonville Beach, this 2/2 condo with garage is a great place to call home! Walk or ride your bike to the beach, shopping and restaurants within minutes.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
1901 1ST ST N
1901 1st Street North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1212 sqft
You will adore living in this exclusive and immaculate 11th floor condo. Recently updated and completely renovated with modern and relaxing highlights. Spacious Kitchen and Bathrooms. New Jacuzzi style bathtub in master suite. Porcelain Tile Floors.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
782 8TH AVE S
782 8th Avenue South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1920 sqft
Fully furnished and Immaculate townhome only 5 blocks off the sand and surf. Live the beach lifestyle in this upgraded home with two bedrooms upstairs, including a private balcony and stylish bath.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
400 1ST ST S
400 1st St South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1404 sqft
FURNISHED JACKSONVILLE BEACH CONDO FOR RENT. From Beach Blvd., South on A1A to east on 4th Avenue S. Condos on corner of 1st Street and 4th Ave., unit is on 3rd floor closest to the ocean.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
411 1ST ST S
411 1st St South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1100 sqft
Updated beautiful oceanfront condo with amazing views of the ocean, pool and dunes. 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
2208 OCEAN DR S
2208 Ocean Drive South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1424 sqft
Tastefully furnished and decorated beachtownhome only steps away from the beach and sand. Amazing ocean views from the living room, second floor balcony, master bedroom and third floor balcony.
Results within 1 mile of Jacksonville Beach
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
Palm Valley
93 Units Available
The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd, Palm Valley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1011 sqft
Surrounded by the Ponte Vedra Lakes, these luxurious units include all appliances, hardwood and carpet flooring, and laundry facilities. Business center, bike storage, clubhouse, racquetball and volleyball courts, swimming pool and playground.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Palm Valley
9 Units Available
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way, Palm Valley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
956 sqft
Trader Joe's, Target and all the retail options along 3rd Street South are only minutes from this community. Units have cozy fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. Community features include sauna, tennis court, hot tub and more.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Neptune Beach
1 Unit Available
249 MYRA ST
249 Myra Street, Neptune Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
COMPLETELY RENOVATED 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath 2 story house with a completely fenced in frontyard/courtyard area perfect for hosting or hanging out! This property was completely re-done just last year, complete with a huge kitchen, brand new stainless
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
805 BOARDWALK DR
805 Boardwalk Drive, Palm Valley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1172 sqft
This is a great ground floor 2bd/2 ba with no garage but there are shade trees. Washer & dryer are not included, screened porch, separate bedrooms, fireplace, tiled floors, carpeted bedrooms & outside storage closet.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
91 SAN JUAN DR
91 San Juan Drive, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1300 sqft
Must see this great furnished condo with fabulous views and within walking distance of the beach access and the Ponte Vedra Inn and Club.This condo has a king in the master and twins in the second bedroom.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Neptune Beach
1 Unit Available
1000 3RD ST
1000 3rd Street, Neptune Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
941 sqft
NEPTUNE BEACH ! Walk across the street & be at OCEAN. 2 BEDROOM/ 2 BATH APT. Ground floor w/ small fenced in backyard space & an outside shower. Kitchen has appliances; Range, dishwasher & refrigerator.
Results within 5 miles of Jacksonville Beach
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:46am
$
Atlantic Beach
16 Units Available
Sea Oats
900 Plaza, Atlantic Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
989 sqft
Newly renovated large apartment homes designed for maximum comfort with large kitchens and plenty of closets.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
46 Units Available
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
1179 sqft
Country Club Lakes is located in Jacksonville's trendy intracoastal area on Hodges Blvd. about 10 minutes from Jacksonville's Beaches.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:07am
$
North Beach
26 Units Available
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1201 sqft
Luxury apartment community near fine dining. Walkable community. Full concierge service, interactive resident portal online and fitness center. Gated beachfront community. Gourmet kitchens. Spacious floor plans.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
Golden Glades-The Woods
20 Units Available
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1074 sqft
Luxury Jacksonville apartments with full amenities, custom interior design and sports bar. Just minutes away from St. Johns Town Center, Sawgrass Golf & Country Club and beaches.
