107 Apartments for rent in Jacksonville Beach, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Jacksonville Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common are... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Jacksonville Beach
The Beach House
1300 Shetter Ave, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,831
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1537 sqft
Luxurious apartments include private balcony, ceiling fans and kitchen islands. Communal amenities include resident clubhouse, common area Wi-Fi and swimming pools. Located close to Jacksonville Beach Golf Club and I-90.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Jacksonville Beach
BluWater Apartments
711 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,908
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,509
1373 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a swimming pool, rooftop lounge, fitness center and dog park. One, two and three bedroom luxury apartment homes feature granite countertops, tile backsplash and upgraded lighting.
Verified

1 of 87

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Palm Valley
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1142 sqft
Located by Highway A1A and South Beach Parkway. Luxury apartments have a patio/balcony, a fireplace and a well-appointed, modern kitchen. Community includes a pool, tennis court, gym and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Jacksonville Beach
Ocean Park of Ponte Vedra
4235 Marsh Landing Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,449
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1619 sqft
Step into the ultimate in resort-style living! At Ocean Park, our apartments welcome you home and offer the best of the fabulous South Jacksonville Beach lifestyle with the prestigious Marsh Landing address and being a short bike ride away from the

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Beach
1655 The Greensway 2822
1655 The Greens Way, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 2/2 second floor condo for rent in The Palms at Jacksonville Beach- $1600 - Newly upgraded second Story Palms at Marsh Landing Condo.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Beach
320 1st Street #806
320 1st Street North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
1705 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The Metropolitan - Breath taking ocean view. watch Blue Angle air show and July 4th fire works from own living room. You can see the ocean view at day time, night time you can see the City light view. Guard at lobby.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Beach
525 3rd St N
525 3rd Street North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1771 sqft
Are you ready for life in Jacksonville Beach?This beautiful condo is located just steps from the beach. Enjoy walking or riding your bike to shops, bars or restaurants.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Beach
528 3RD ST S
528 3rd Street South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
500 sqft
Fun beach apartment in South Jax Beach. 2 bedroom/1 full bath apartment three blocks from the shore! Third floor location. Available now.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Beach
2114 GAIL AVE
2114 Gail Avenue, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2200 sqft
This Three Level Home is just steps to the Atlantic and has a Pool (maintenance taken care of by association)! Desirable South JAX Beach, Freshly Painted Interior, Concrete Block construction with a Wide Open Floor Plan. Stunning wood floors.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Beach
2415 Costa Verde Blvd Apt 209
2415 Costa Verde Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1500 sqft
Don't miss out on this chance to live ON the beach! This second floor condo offers 1,500 sq ft of living space and a spectacular view of Jacksonville Beach.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Beach
1105 10TH ST N
1105 North 10th Street, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
936 sqft
Enjoy life in this beach bungalow 10 blocks from the Atlantic Ocean. Walk or bike to restaurants, shops and all of the beach festivities.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Beach
402 S 14TH ST S
402 14th Ave S, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
876 sqft
Cute, updated townhouse just 4 blocks to the ocean in popular South Jax Beach! Large master bedroom (14'x11') with 2 closets. Second bedroom can easily accommodate a queen size bed. Kitchen equipped with range, refrigerator and dishwasher.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Beach
1629 EVANS DR S
1629 Evans Drive South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1276 sqft
Bring your bike! You will be less than a mile from the beach! Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Owners suite has shower, no tub. Carpet in the bedrooms, tile and wood in common areas.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Beach
1107 1st St S
1107 1st St South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1069 sqft
$2400 per month beautifully updated two bedroom two bath two car garage assigned parking with outside and inside additional storage for living a wonderful active beach life. Ocean side condo .

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Beach
1800 The Greens Way #409
1800 The Greens Way, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
771 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
First Floor Condo 1 Bedroom with Detached Garage - Gorgeous first floor 1 bedroom condo. Open spacious floor plan with additional enclosed Florida Room. All new stainless steel appliances, wood and tile flooring through out.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Beach
137 14TH AVE S
137 14th Ave S, Jacksonville Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2450 sqft
*****FURNISHED CORPORATE RENTAL. Newer fully furnished home in Jacksonville Beach available for WEEKLY OR MONTHLY RENTALS. Just 1 block off the ocean. Home has room for everyone with 3 comfortable bedrooms, plus an office area with sleeper sofa.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Beach
4300 SOUTH BEACH PKWY
4300 South Beach Parkway, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1489 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to Valenica! Much sought after 2 br rental in Valencia. A gated community This condo is located on the 3rd Floor with 10 ft ceilings, Split BR plan 2 full baths and a private balcony.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Beach
905 2ND AVE N
905 2nd Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live the beach life 5 minutes from the ocean in this beautifully renovated Jacksonville Beach home. French doors lead to a private paver patio in the fenced back yard to enjoy your morning coffee. There is wood look tile throughout the entire home.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Beach
605 2ND AVE N
605 2nd Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1079 sqft
8 Bedrooms
Ask
*APPLICATION APPROVED* PENDING SECURITY DEPOSIT. 6 blocks to the ocean and only a few blocks to shopping! This ground level , large 2 bedroom( each approx 12x12) with 1 bath unit. Crown molding in the family room and dining room.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Beach
909 13TH ST N
909 13th Street North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
Live minutes from the beach in the beautiful home. Kitchen comes equipped with a matching refrigerator, microwave, and range. This 3 bed/1 bath beach house features 1000 sq ft of living space an attached carport, and a fenced yard for added privacy.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Beach
2100 S OCEAN DR
2100 Ocean Drive South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1706 sqft
Oceanfront 5th Fl-stunning views from every room! Fully remodeled 3 BR 2 bath condo with 2 oceanfront balconies. You'll love the easy care plank tile floors & blinds or planation shutters on all the new windows & sliding doors.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Beach
211,12th Ave South unit D
211 12th Avenue South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
800 sqft
2/1 second floor condo for rent in Jacksonville Beach $1450 - 2/1 second floor condo for rent in Jacksonville Beach. Tile floors throughout with all appliances, including washer and dryer included.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Beach
2339 COSTA VERDE BLVD
2339 Costa Verde Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,499
900 sqft
You will love this spacious 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom condo right on the ocean! Completely renovated and just steps away from the pool and sand! 120 ft balcony with AC. Walk in closet in master bedroom and a bonus room.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Beach
1901 1ST ST N
1901 1st Street North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You will adore living in this exclusive and immaculate 11th floor condo. Recently updated and completely renovated with modern and relaxing highlights. Spacious Kitchen and Bathrooms. New Jacuzzi style bathtub in master suite. Porcelain Tile Floors.
City Guide for Jacksonville Beach, FL

"Didn't plan on hangin' out in Florida / Never was too good at standin' still / Suddenly it's lookin' like I'm gonna / Kill a few more days in Jacksonville." (Josh Turner, "Jacksonville")

Jacksonville Beach, Florida, is the type of place that makes you want to linger, and maybe even never leave. If you choose to settle here, don't be surprised if friends want to come over year-round or long-lost cousins manage to suddenly locate you_. _Jacksonville Beach, a holiday hot-spot, offers beautiful views from the beach in the hot summer months and, during the mild winters, the ocean will have to do too. Places for rent in Jacksonville Beach, Fl, are surprisingly affordable, and you can expect to pay about 10% less on average here than in the rest of Florida. On the downside, finding an available rental apartment in Jacksonville might be challenging; only a small percentage of properties offer long-term rentals. Don't be discouraged, though -- with some planning, perseverance and a mindset as bright as the Jacksonville weather, this is not impossible. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Jacksonville Beach, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Jacksonville Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

