Last updated August 8 2019 at 2:55 AM

14508 SPOTTED SANDPIPER BOULEVARD

14508 Spotted Sandpiper Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

14508 Spotted Sandpiper Boulevard, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful & well kept home in sought after Winter Garden. This home has a very unique open floor plan with large bedrooms and all thamenities & comforts for your upscale living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14508 SPOTTED SANDPIPER BOULEVARD have any available units?
14508 SPOTTED SANDPIPER BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 14508 SPOTTED SANDPIPER BOULEVARD have?
Some of 14508 SPOTTED SANDPIPER BOULEVARD's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14508 SPOTTED SANDPIPER BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
14508 SPOTTED SANDPIPER BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14508 SPOTTED SANDPIPER BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 14508 SPOTTED SANDPIPER BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 14508 SPOTTED SANDPIPER BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 14508 SPOTTED SANDPIPER BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 14508 SPOTTED SANDPIPER BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14508 SPOTTED SANDPIPER BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14508 SPOTTED SANDPIPER BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 14508 SPOTTED SANDPIPER BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 14508 SPOTTED SANDPIPER BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 14508 SPOTTED SANDPIPER BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 14508 SPOTTED SANDPIPER BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14508 SPOTTED SANDPIPER BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 14508 SPOTTED SANDPIPER BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 14508 SPOTTED SANDPIPER BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
