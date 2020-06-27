Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 14508 SPOTTED SANDPIPER BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
14508 SPOTTED SANDPIPER BOULEVARD
Last updated August 8 2019 at 2:55 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14508 SPOTTED SANDPIPER BOULEVARD
14508 Spotted Sandpiper Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
14508 Spotted Sandpiper Boulevard, Horizon West, FL 34787
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful & well kept home in sought after Winter Garden. This home has a very unique open floor plan with large bedrooms and all thamenities & comforts for your upscale living.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14508 SPOTTED SANDPIPER BOULEVARD have any available units?
14508 SPOTTED SANDPIPER BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Horizon West, FL
.
What amenities does 14508 SPOTTED SANDPIPER BOULEVARD have?
Some of 14508 SPOTTED SANDPIPER BOULEVARD's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14508 SPOTTED SANDPIPER BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
14508 SPOTTED SANDPIPER BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14508 SPOTTED SANDPIPER BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 14508 SPOTTED SANDPIPER BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Horizon West
.
Does 14508 SPOTTED SANDPIPER BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 14508 SPOTTED SANDPIPER BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 14508 SPOTTED SANDPIPER BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14508 SPOTTED SANDPIPER BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14508 SPOTTED SANDPIPER BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 14508 SPOTTED SANDPIPER BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 14508 SPOTTED SANDPIPER BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 14508 SPOTTED SANDPIPER BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 14508 SPOTTED SANDPIPER BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14508 SPOTTED SANDPIPER BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 14508 SPOTTED SANDPIPER BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 14508 SPOTTED SANDPIPER BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786
Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787
Similar Pages
Horizon West 1 Bedrooms
Horizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with Parking
Horizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
Orlando, FL
Brandon, FL
Lakeland, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Port Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FL
Oviedo, FL
Casselberry, FL
Winter Springs, FL
Lady Lake, FL
DeLand, FL
Oak Ridge, FL
Celebration, FL
Doctor Phillips, FL
Leesburg, FL
Bartow, FL
Brooksville, FL
Hunters Creek, FL
Fish Hawk, FL
Zephyrhills, FL
Lockhart, FL
Azalea Park, FL
Mount Dora, FL
Goldenrod, FL
Davenport, FL
Highland City, FL
Orange City, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Signature Lakes
Apartments Near Colleges
Bethune-Cookman University
Daytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College