11102 Folklore Street Available 05/01/20 A+School Single house 4beds 3baths 2023sqft - This is a single family home with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in a new imaginative and contemporary community immersed in the beauty of nature. It is the newest area in Winter Garden. Just off SR 429, easy access to all the major highway, close to Disney and the new planned town center, 10 minutes from the best shopping areas, including Winter Garden Village.

Lawn care included. This single house will be available on May 1st.

New energy-saving home, dramatic savings in your utility bill. Ceramic tile throughout the kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Carpet in all bedrooms. The location boasts top performing Windermere Schools and a convenient distance to many attractions and restaurants.



