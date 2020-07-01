All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

11102 Folklore Street

11102 Folklore Street · No Longer Available
Location

11102 Folklore Street, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
11102 Folklore Street Available 05/01/20 A+School Single house 4beds 3baths 2023sqft - This is a single family home with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in a new imaginative and contemporary community immersed in the beauty of nature. It is the newest area in Winter Garden. Just off SR 429, easy access to all the major highway, close to Disney and the new planned town center, 10 minutes from the best shopping areas, including Winter Garden Village.
Lawn care included. This single house will be available on May 1st.
New energy-saving home, dramatic savings in your utility bill. Ceramic tile throughout the kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Carpet in all bedrooms. The location boasts top performing Windermere Schools and a convenient distance to many attractions and restaurants.

(RLNE3684775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11102 Folklore Street have any available units?
11102 Folklore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 11102 Folklore Street have?
Some of 11102 Folklore Street's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11102 Folklore Street currently offering any rent specials?
11102 Folklore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11102 Folklore Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11102 Folklore Street is pet friendly.
Does 11102 Folklore Street offer parking?
No, 11102 Folklore Street does not offer parking.
Does 11102 Folklore Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11102 Folklore Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11102 Folklore Street have a pool?
No, 11102 Folklore Street does not have a pool.
Does 11102 Folklore Street have accessible units?
No, 11102 Folklore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11102 Folklore Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11102 Folklore Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11102 Folklore Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11102 Folklore Street does not have units with air conditioning.

