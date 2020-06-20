3460 Emerson Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage

Luxurious Two Story Coach Home Located In the Elegant Gated Community of The Preserve at Emerald Hills.

This Spectacular Home is Spacious, Bright, and Features High End Upgrades of Porcelain Tile, Gourmet Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Two Dishwashers, Sub-Zero Refrigerator, Quartz Counter Tops, Mia Cucina Kitchen Cabinets,Impact Windows, Two Car Garage, Lovely Patio and Much More! The Community is Gated and Features a Wonderful Pool, Gym and Playground. Great Location Near Houses of Worship,

Schools, Shopping, I95, Fll Airport and Hollywood Beach. the chandeliers will be replaced and all the built-ins removed and the wall repaired and re-painted.