Hollywood, FL
3460 Emerson Ln
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:03 AM

3460 Emerson Ln

3460 Emerson Ln · (954) 802-5426
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3460 Emerson Ln, Hollywood, FL 33312
Dania Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2909 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Luxurious Two Story Coach Home Located In the Elegant Gated Community of The Preserve at Emerald Hills.
This Spectacular Home is Spacious, Bright, and Features High End Upgrades of Porcelain Tile, Gourmet Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Two Dishwashers, Sub-Zero Refrigerator, Quartz Counter Tops, Mia Cucina Kitchen Cabinets,Impact Windows, Two Car Garage, Lovely Patio and Much More! The Community is Gated and Features a Wonderful Pool, Gym and Playground. Great Location Near Houses of Worship,
Schools, Shopping, I95, Fll Airport and Hollywood Beach. the chandeliers will be replaced and all the built-ins removed and the wall repaired and re-painted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3460 Emerson Ln have any available units?
3460 Emerson Ln has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 3460 Emerson Ln have?
Some of 3460 Emerson Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3460 Emerson Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3460 Emerson Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3460 Emerson Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3460 Emerson Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollywood.
Does 3460 Emerson Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3460 Emerson Ln does offer parking.
Does 3460 Emerson Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3460 Emerson Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3460 Emerson Ln have a pool?
Yes, 3460 Emerson Ln has a pool.
Does 3460 Emerson Ln have accessible units?
No, 3460 Emerson Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3460 Emerson Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3460 Emerson Ln has units with dishwashers.
