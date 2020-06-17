All apartments in Hollywood
2242 Jackson Street

2242 Jackson Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2242 Jackson Street, Hollywood, FL 33020
Highland Garden

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
SPECIAL RATE 6 MONTHS PLUS ELECTRIC
Amazing Rental.
Corporate, students welcome

Yearly Rate ask plus electric
Cleaning fee deposit required
Inquire about our pet Policy

Looking for a yearly or / Corporate/ Student rental with flexible terms?
We have an opening for a Turn Key fully furnished two bedroom apt in Hollywood,
Conveniently located near downtown, walking distance to easy going Circle and the restaurants and bars of downtown Hollywood, close to expressways, airport, beaches, Major Shopping centers and Casino.
The apartment is fully furnished including all linens and housewares.
Power, water, cable, WiFi and washer and dryer is included as well as gated parking
Available yearly immediately

Nicely Decorated full 2 bedroom 1 Bath
Porcelain Tiled floors
Full Kitchen with granite counter top
Stainless steel Utensils and housewares, everything included
Fully Furnished
King Size Beds with Linens
walk in closet
Dining Room
Living room with Flat Screen TV and sleeper sofa
Washer and Dryer
WIFI
Cable TV
1 car parking

Fully upgraded 2 bedroom unit EAST of I95 Amazing location, minutes away from Downtown Hollywood and Beaches. NO age restrictions!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2242 Jackson Street have any available units?
2242 Jackson Street has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 2242 Jackson Street have?
Some of 2242 Jackson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2242 Jackson Street currently offering any rent specials?
2242 Jackson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2242 Jackson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2242 Jackson Street is pet friendly.
Does 2242 Jackson Street offer parking?
Yes, 2242 Jackson Street does offer parking.
Does 2242 Jackson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2242 Jackson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2242 Jackson Street have a pool?
No, 2242 Jackson Street does not have a pool.
Does 2242 Jackson Street have accessible units?
No, 2242 Jackson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2242 Jackson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2242 Jackson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

Circ Residences
1848 Polk St
Hollywood, FL 33022
Halcyon
6741 Johnson St
Hollywood, FL 33024
The EnV
812 S Park Rd
Hollywood, FL 33312
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave
Hollywood, FL 33021
Parc Station
2300 N 29th Ave
Hollywood, FL 33020
The Upton Apartment Homes (Formerly Known as Windsor Apartment Homes)
911 S Park Rd
Hollywood, FL 33021

