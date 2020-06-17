2242 Jackson Street

Amenities
SPECIAL RATE 6 MONTHS PLUS ELECTRIC
Amazing Rental.
Corporate, students welcome
Yearly Rate ask plus electric
Cleaning fee deposit required
Inquire about our pet Policy
Looking for a yearly or / Corporate/ Student rental with flexible terms?
We have an opening for a Turn Key fully furnished two bedroom apt in Hollywood,
Conveniently located near downtown, walking distance to easy going Circle and the restaurants and bars of downtown Hollywood, close to expressways, airport, beaches, Major Shopping centers and Casino.
The apartment is fully furnished including all linens and housewares.
Power, water, cable, WiFi and washer and dryer is included as well as gated parking
Available yearly immediately
Nicely Decorated full 2 bedroom 1 Bath
Porcelain Tiled floors
Full Kitchen with granite counter top
Stainless steel Utensils and housewares, everything included
Fully Furnished
King Size Beds with Linens
walk in closet
Dining Room
Living room with Flat Screen TV and sleeper sofa
Washer and Dryer
WIFI
Cable TV
1 car parking
Fully upgraded 2 bedroom unit EAST of I95 Amazing location, minutes away from Downtown Hollywood and Beaches. NO age restrictions!