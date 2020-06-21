1920 Van Buren St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

All utilities are included

Best location in the famous downtown Hollywood, Florida

Lots of restaurants, stores, night clubs, supermarket, pharmacy, Liquor stores, Hospital and Churches.

FREE parking and FREE Super Fast Internet

Large 40 by 60 feet tropical garden with place to relax, gazebo, barbecue grills and dining area.

The place feel like oasis (amazing place in the heart of the city)

2 Large LCD TV's in each suite.

FREE Netflix & Amazon TV service + 210 channels of USA TV

and TV service from most countries of the world - over 9000 channels