Hollywood, FL
1920 Van Buren St
1920 Van Buren St

1920 Van Buren Street · (305) 405-0615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1920 Van Buren Street, Hollywood, FL 33020
Parkside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
bbq/grill
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
All utilities are included
Best location in the famous downtown Hollywood, Florida
Lots of restaurants, stores, night clubs, supermarket, pharmacy, Liquor stores, Hospital and Churches.
FREE parking and FREE Super Fast Internet
Large 40 by 60 feet tropical garden with place to relax, gazebo, barbecue grills and dining area.
The place feel like oasis (amazing place in the heart of the city)
2 Large LCD TV's in each suite.
FREE Netflix & Amazon TV service + 210 channels of USA TV
and TV service from most countries of the world - over 9000 channels

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 Van Buren St have any available units?
1920 Van Buren St has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1920 Van Buren St have?
Some of 1920 Van Buren St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 Van Buren St currently offering any rent specials?
1920 Van Buren St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 Van Buren St pet-friendly?
No, 1920 Van Buren St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollywood.
Does 1920 Van Buren St offer parking?
Yes, 1920 Van Buren St does offer parking.
Does 1920 Van Buren St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1920 Van Buren St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 Van Buren St have a pool?
Yes, 1920 Van Buren St has a pool.
Does 1920 Van Buren St have accessible units?
No, 1920 Van Buren St does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 Van Buren St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1920 Van Buren St has units with dishwashers.
