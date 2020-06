1711 Funston St

Amenities

SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH DUPLEX WITH LOTS OF STORAGE. EAST OF US1 AND JUST SOUTH OF HOLLYWOOD CIRCLE. TERRAZZO FLOORING THROUGHOUT. LARGE BEDROOMS WITH UPDATED BATHS. NEW IMPACT GLASS IN BONUS ROOM LOOKING OUT TO PATIO AREA. FRESHLY PAINTED AND PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED. LANDLORD PAYS WATER, SEWER & GARBAGE, EXCLUDING BULK TRASH. SHARED LAUNDRY ON SITE. PROPERTY IS FENCED. GREAT LOCATION. CLOSE TO BEACH, AIRPORT, RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, AND ALL THE ACTIVITIES OF REVITALIZED HOLLYWOOD BEACH!