Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony all utils included parking microwave range

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

NOTE: Unit #A (West Door) "For Rent with 24 hour approval time" Electric, Water & Trash ARE Included in the Rent 1 Bedroom | 1 Bathroom Apartment in 1/2 Duplex in Hollywood - ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Kitchen and Living Areas on 1st Floor - Master Bedroom and Bathroom 1 st Floor - All Tiled Flooring - Washer & Dryer (Coin-Op) on Site - Parking Spot Right in Front of Unit - Side Garden/Patio Area - Very Close to 441 & Hard Rock Casino - Owner Asking for 1st, Last & Security Deposit- Sorry; No Pets - Fast Hassle-Free Approval Process!