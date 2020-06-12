201 Apartments for rent in Ojus, FL

Houses and Rental Apartments in Ojus

The most affordable rental homes in Ojus are available to the south of the city, just by Miami Gardens Drive. Here, you can find houses for rent in the same price range as the available one-bedroom apartments. A home here will cost at about the average monthly rate--well within affordability. In the city center and to the north you will find the higher-end homes for sale or rent. Aquaphobes beware: These homes are centered around Greyknoll Lake and Sky Lake, adjacent to Dumfoundling Bay, and minutes from the Atlantic. They are generally 3-, 4- and 5-bedroom houses that surely have a steeper price range, given the additional space.

Even further north, in the Highland Oaks area, there is a wider variety of housing where the pricing is quite a bit higher. What makes all that difference? Generally, the age of the house in question, as well as its proximity (or lack of proximity) to a nice, cool swimming pool. Even though the beach is only a few minutes away, pools are a luxury to have for those embarrassed of their freestyle or backstroke skills.

Overall, Ojus is a beautiful place to live with plenty of amenities; rentals in this city can accommodate those with a smaller budget or quite a large one.