Apartment List
/
FL
/
ojus
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:51 PM

201 Apartments for rent in Ojus, FL

📍

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1530 NE 191st St
1530 Northeast 191st Street, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
MODERN UPDATED APARTMENT - Property Id: 212909 Very nice renovated 2 bedroom apartment you will like living in this clean well maintained unit . Close to Publix ,Cvs l.A.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1690 NE 191st St
1690 Northeast 191st Street, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
BIG APARTMENT! - Property Id: 212925 Spacious 2 bedroom best price in the area! Se habla Espanol great for for a small family.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1351 NE Miami Gardens Dr
1351 Miami Gardens Drive, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,380
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Beautiful and freshly painted 1 bedroom apartment with two full bathrooms. Close to Aventura, beaches and more! Spacious and Bright apartment with water view from the balcony. Condominium features pool.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2507 Ne 183rd St.
2507 Northeast 183rd Street, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Landlord has recently done a complete remodel on the 1/1. New kitchen, stainless steal appliances, new carpet and bathroom. Both units have been painted exteriorly with new landscaping and grass. Featuring two private backyard spaces.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1591 NE Miami Gardens Dr
1591 Miami Gardens Drive, Ojus, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
Appliances in Stainless steel blending with sleek cabinetry to create a state of the art design. Enjoy a spectacular lake view from screened balcony.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1301 NE Miami Gardens Dr
1301 Miami Gardens Drive, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
PARTLY FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED!! UNIT IN BUCKLEY TOWERS 2 BED/2 BATH. WITH BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEW. GREAT LOCATION. NEW BALCONIES, WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE UNIT, 10 MINUTES FROM AVENTURA AND 15 MINUTES FROM BEACHES. EASY TO SHOW.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1540 NE 191st St
1540 Northeast 191st Street, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Spacious one bedroom, 1.5 bath condo. Very well located near Aventura, I-95, Aventura Mall. Great price! Refrigerator, stove-oven, microwave, dishwasher, accordion shutters, vertical blinds. Elevator, pool, laundry facility.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1200 NE Miami Gardens Dr
1200 Miami Gardens Drive, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 batroom condo. Largest one bedroom model in Wilshire with full bath plus convenient additional half batroom for guests. Fully equipped with community laundry room, balcony with great views amply and airy feeling.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Highland Lakes
1 Unit Available
20530 Highland Lakes Blvd
20530 Highland Lakes Boulevard, Ojus, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
RARE OPPORTUNITY TO RENT A HOME IN HIGHLAND LAKES! CHARMING, BRIGHT FAMILY HOME FEATURES THREE LARGE BEDROOMS, TILE FLOORS, TWO MARBLE BATHROOMS, AND LARGE TWO CAR GARAGE.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Highland Lakes
1 Unit Available
20425 Highland Lakes Blvd
20425 Highland Lakes Boulevard, Ojus, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Spacious 3/2 POOL Home In Highland Lakes - Can be rented Annually or Seasonally

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1719 NE Miami Gardens Dr
1719 Miami Gardens Drive, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
VERY NICE LAYOUT!!! 1 BED 1 BATH LOCATED ACROSS FROM SKYLAKE MALL. VERY WELL MAINTAINED COMMUNITY. MINUTES TO I-95,TO AVENTURA MALL, AND THE BEACH. RECENTLY RENOVATED KITCHEN WITH NEW APPLIANCES, LAUNDRY ROOM ON SITE, AND ASSIGNED PARKING.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2395 NE 185th St
2395 Northeast 185th Street, Ojus, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Charming corner house with a fenced backyard surrounded by vegetation. It offers an open floor plan for the living and dining area and hardwood flooring. 3 bedrooms /2 baths with addition. Vacant and ready to move in. Pets allowed.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Highland Lakes
1 Unit Available
21235 NE 19th Ct
21235 Northeast 19th Court, Ojus, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
COZY FAMILY HOME IN AN EXCELLENT AREA WITH FRIENDLY NEIGHBORS. 4 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS SPACIOUS HOUSE WITH AN EXTRA SHED IN THE BACK YARD. PLENTY OF PLANTS, TREES AND NATURE. GREAT HOME FOR ENTERTAINING......

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2423 NE 183rd St
2423 NE 183rd St, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
ONE BEDROOM / ONE BATHROOM ALL NEW, FURNISHED, UTILITIES +$100 ( Power , wifi , water , wash and Dry). 375 SQFT . ONLY ONE PERSON CLOSE AVENTURA MALL

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1750 NE 191st St
1750 Northeast 191st Street, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in move-in condition. Light and bright with beautiful water views from your screened balcony, tile floors through-out and new carpet in the bedroom.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1300 NE Miami Gardens Dr
1300 Miami Gardens Drive, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy this nice and spacious living at the Whilshire Condo!!! 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom largest floorplan with spectacular view to the lake & pool, nice balcony to see the sunset. Walking in closet, tiles throughout the apartment.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
17890 W Dixie Hwy 320 Hwy
17890 West Dixie Highway, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 2/2. LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN. SPACIOUS BEDROOMS WITH WALK IN CLOSETS. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED WALK TO SHOPPING, BUSES. GREAT SCHOOLS. POOL AND GYM OVERLOOKS GREYNOLDS PARK. EXCELLENT RATED SCHOOLS. GATED, POOL, GYM, CLUBHOUSE.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1770 NE 191st St
1770 Northeast 191st Street, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful furnished apartment in North Miami Beach, great area, 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, close the supermarket, restaurant, Aventura mall. 10 minutes of the beach.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Highland Lakes
1 Unit Available
19920 Highland Lakes Blvd
19920 Highland Lakes Boulevard, Ojus, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
Beautiful spacious 4/3 homes. high ceilings, fully furnished. Light, water, internet, cable, lawn, and pool maintenance included in the rent. Home has high ceilings and a private pool that's 6 feet deep and has a shallow area.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1601 NE 191st St
1601 Northeast 191st Street, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
BEATIFULL APART ONE LARGE BED 1,1/5 BATHS OPEN KITCHEN, EVERY THING NEW< NICE PATIO WOOD TILES w HURACAN SHUTERS< RUN THE BEST PRICE IN THE AREA !!!!!!

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1860 NE 199th St
1860 NE 199th St, Ojus, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
large and spacious home over 3100 sq.ft in great sky lake manor with large back yard and private pool great for entertainment /social gathering.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Highland Lakes
1 Unit Available
2281 NE 203rd Ter
2281 Northeast 203rd Terrace, Ojus, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,750
Fabulous quiet neighborhood.... inside was just completely painted, fresh and inviting 5 bedrooms 3 baths, plus... dining - living room, separate family room, eat in kitchen. corner property... great and rare opportunity in fabulous neighborhood.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Highland Lakes
1 Unit Available
2360 NE 211th St
2360 Northeast 211th Street, Ojus, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
Wow! Come and Make this Modern and Remodeled Lakefront 3 bed/ 4 bath yours today! House has White Glass Floors throughout the home! Beautiful and Large Open Kitchen with Stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and italian cabinets with 2

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Highland Lakes
1 Unit Available
21060 NE 18th Ct
21060 Northeast 18th Court, Ojus, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
HIGHLAND GARDENS MODERN AND UPDATED 4 BEDROOM & 2 BATHS PLUS A ENCLOSED GARAGE, THAT CAN BE A 4TH BEDROOM, PLAYROOM OR IDEAL LARGE OFFICE SUITE! BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH WOOD CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS! NEW STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR & NEW
City GuideOjus
"A couple of young girls went sailing down A1A / into the arms of Florida / Sailing down a highway / Singing their heads off / Protected by the holy ghosts / Flying in the ocean / Driving with their eyes closed." (- Patty Griffin, "Florida")

The perfect setting for that scenic drive down the Atlantic Coast, Ojus, Florida is a town that has strangely been incorporated, unincorporated, and currently seeks incorporation a second time. So indecisive! Despite being a little bit fickle, Ojus is a beautiful place to live with a fantastic climate, spacious homes, and plenty of available rental condos, apartments, and houses that welcome your furry friends. It's friendly, sunny, and not far from Miami Beach, for the weekends. If sun, sand, and surf are your thing.

Houses and Rental Apartments in Ojus

The most affordable rental homes in Ojus are available to the south of the city, just by Miami Gardens Drive. Here, you can find houses for rent in the same price range as the available one-bedroom apartments. A home here will cost at about the average monthly rate--well within affordability. In the city center and to the north you will find the higher-end homes for sale or rent. Aquaphobes beware: These homes are centered around Greyknoll Lake and Sky Lake, adjacent to Dumfoundling Bay, and minutes from the Atlantic. They are generally 3-, 4- and 5-bedroom houses that surely have a steeper price range, given the additional space.

Even further north, in the Highland Oaks area, there is a wider variety of housing where the pricing is quite a bit higher. What makes all that difference? Generally, the age of the house in question, as well as its proximity (or lack of proximity) to a nice, cool swimming pool. Even though the beach is only a few minutes away, pools are a luxury to have for those embarrassed of their freestyle or backstroke skills.

Overall, Ojus is a beautiful place to live with plenty of amenities; rentals in this city can accommodate those with a smaller budget or quite a large one.

Neighborhoods:

Highland Oaks Park is a beautiful residential area surrounding a green, wooded park. The Highland Oaks Middle School is located in this mid-priced neighborhood$$$

Sparling Lake is a slightly more upscale residential neighborhood with many waterfront homes. It's a quiet location close to major roads for a quick commute to and from work$$$$

Greyknoll Lake is a small residential community that encircles the large Greyknoll Lake. Because of prime waterfront property and relative seclusion of the area, this is a high-end part of town$$$$$

Greynolds Golf Course is a neighborhood filled with smaller, much less expensive homes than in other areas of Ojus. Here there are no water views but there are a few apartment buildings and a beautiful golf course$$

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Ojus?
The average rent price for Ojus rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,610.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Ojus?
Some of the colleges located in the Ojus area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, and Miami Dade College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Ojus?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ojus from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and Pembroke Pines.

Similar Pages

Ojus 1 BedroomsOjus 2 Bedrooms
Ojus 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOjus 3 Bedrooms
Ojus Apartments with Balcony