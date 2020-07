Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher bathtub ice maker oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge elevator fire pit gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access media room yoga cc payments coffee bar dog grooming area e-payments game room lobby online portal package receiving

Live inspired at ArtSquare, Hallandale's newest apartment community. An oasis for both leisure and adventure,the expansive community-style living offers endless possibilities. ArtSquare's indoor and outdoor living areas fuse to encourage residents to relax, play, dine and shop amidst breezy open air spaces. Modern amenities, bold art and innovative design extend from corner to corner, bringing new life to centrally-located Hallandale. With the area's best dining, shopping and entertainment at your doorstep, every day is now the perfect opportunity to indulge. Experience the lifestyle you've always craved, at ArtSquare