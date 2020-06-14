Apartment List
206 Apartments for rent in Hallandale Beach, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hallandale Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean... Read Guide >

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Atlantic Shores
1 Unit Available
301 NE 14th Ave
301 Northeast 14th Avenue, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1092 sqft
Beautiful contemporary unit , tastily furnished , wood floors through all the unit, remodeled kitchen and baths, stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops, enclosed patio . Totally furnished and ready to move in !

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
1865 S Ocean Dr
1865 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
2138 sqft
Unique Rooftop Penthouse on 21st floor across street from Ocean and South City Beach Park. Spacious Unit approximately 2800 square feet of living area. Foyer entry, marble floors in living areas and wood floors in bedrooms.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Three Islands
1 Unit Available
2500 Parkview Dr
2500 Parkview Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1280 sqft
Large corner unit in Olympus towers is available now. Enjoy stunning Intra-coastal and city views from this 2/2 condo. Every bedroom has a fabulous view along with spacious closets and organizers.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Golden Isles
1 Unit Available
521 holiday dr
521 Holiday Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
6 Bedrooms
$32,000
SHORT TERM RENTAL!! This architectural marvel is located in exclusive gated Golden Isles, home features 6 bedrooms and 6 baths, and resides on an oversized 12,750 sqft lot.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Southwest Lakes
1 Unit Available
215 SW 1st Ave
215 Southwest 1st Avenue, Hallandale Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
This 3 bedroom cutest home on the block with old world charm is completely equipped for rentals. Open dining / living and media rooms with a giant flat screen TV above the fireplace makes this home very comfortable.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Three Islands
1 Unit Available
500 Three Islands Blvd
500 Three Islands Boulevard, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AMAZING VIEWS/PICTURE PERFECT BEAUTIFUL PENTHOUSE. LARGE 1 BEDROOM 1.5 BATHS, WITH EXQUISITE VIEWS OF THE INTRACOASTAL, MARINA, POOL, DIRECT WATER VIEW.
Results within 1 mile of Hallandale Beach
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:08pm
5 Units Available
Advenir at Biscayne Shore
12016 NE 16th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,460
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,360
1319 sqft
Surfside Beach and the shopping along Highway 1 are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a pool, playground and trash valet. Apartments have hardwood flooring and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Hollywood Hills
19 Units Available
The EnV
812 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1353 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, and the beach. Open floor plans with modern kitchens, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, W/D hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, tennis court, hot tub, gym. Pet-friendly, dog park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
The Waterways
12 Units Available
Waterways Village Apartments
3609 NE 207th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,709
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,041
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,539
1495 sqft
Spacious apartments with gourmet kitchens, walk in closets, washer/dryer in unit and private patio/balcony. Community features heated bayside pool, fitness center and water fountains. Located just five minutes from the beach.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Parkside
1 Unit Available
1914 Dewey St
1914 Dewey Street, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1800 sqft
Rentals - Property Id: 271023 Awesome, cozy, enjoyable property 4/2 for the qualified family. Updated modern house with all working stainless steel appliances. Waterproof updated floors Washer and dryer on the site.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
206 South 15th Ave 3
206 South 15th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
800 sqft
Upscale neighborhood walking distance to beach - Property Id: 59149 Awesome location in this Historic Building on Hollywood's nicest street of historic homes.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2825 NE 201st Ter unit M215
2825 Northeast 201st Terrace, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
800 sqft
Beautiful lake view Apt. 1 bed 1.5 bath in the heart of Aventura - Beautiful lake view Apt. 1 bed 1.5 bath in the heart of Aventura.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Highland Garden
1 Unit Available
2650 Madison St
2650 Madison Street, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2015 sqft
Spectacular 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms single family house with salt-water pool - Spectacular 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms single family house in a quiet neighborhood.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3625 N Country Club Dr
3625 North Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
487 sqft
Come live in the Heart of Aventura Enojy a gorgeously updated 2/2 high in the sky GEM with magnificent views from your balcony of the ocean & prestigious golf course.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
702 S 17th Ave
702 South 17th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,449
850 sqft
***NO SECURITY DEPOSIT! FAST APPROVAL!*** 702 S 17th Ave is Hollywood's hottest new boutique rental community! Located less than two miles from the beach and walking distance to Young Circle, Hollywood Beach Golf Resort, Publix, Starbucks, and

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Central Beach
1 Unit Available
339 S Oregon St
339 Oregon St, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
1780 sqft
Beautiful Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom/ 2.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Beach
1 Unit Available
2101 S Surf Rd
2101 South Surf Road, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SAGE BEACH is a LUXURY OCEANFRONT BOUTIQUE BUILDING IN HOLLYWOOD. Excellent Location, Magnificent Ocean Views from the Unit. Private Elevator. 2 Bedroom + 2.5 Bathrooms + Den .

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Golden Beach
1 Unit Available
674 Ocean Blvd
674 Ocean Boulevard, Golden Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$11,750
Gorgeous Gated Mediterranean Estate in Prestigious Golden Beach, Across a Street from the Ocean. The Lowest Price For the Newer House. Community Beach Access & Pavilion. Tennis Courts & Child Play Grounds Inside the Golden Beach.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Highland Garden
1 Unit Available
140 S Dixie Hwy
140 South Dixie Highway, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Spacious 3B/3B luxury townhome that can be used as Live/Work space. Largest model (400sqft bigger).

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
The Waterways
1 Unit Available
20941 NE 37th Ct
20941 Northeast 37th Court, Aventura, FL
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
Amazing townhouse in a quiet friendly exclusive Intracoastal-front community of Golden Pointe.
Results within 5 miles of Hallandale Beach
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
12 Units Available
Beach Place Apartment Homes
17101 North Bay Rd, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,522
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,957
1070 sqft
Located minutes away from Bal Harbor Shops, I-95 and Biscayne Boulevard. Community features a heated pool, a clubhouse and sun decks. Amenities include stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:03pm
441 Corridor
12 Units Available
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,171
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
1069 sqft
Located just off I-95 near the Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, these units feature balconies, cable/satellite, air conditioning and dishwashers, along with a pool, laundry facilities, business center, playground and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
$
Biscayne Landing
18 Units Available
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle, North Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,905
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1055 sqft
Experience a new kind of luxury living that's rooted in total well-being at The Shoreline at Sol Mia, Miami's exciting new destination that is designed to enhance the lifestyle of all who choose to enjoy it.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:47pm
Adventure Town Center
23 Units Available
Camden Aventura
3100 NE 190th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,579
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1465 sqft
A wealth of shopping, entertainment and dining options are near this community at Aventura Mall. Residents can stay fit at the tennis court and gym or relax in the hot tub. Units have hardwood flooring.
City Guide for Hallandale Beach, FL

One of the fastest growing cities in Florida, Hallandale Beach is built on tourism, having fun, and bingo night! A lot of the new residents in Hallandale Beach are retired, and live in the area during the cold winter months, so the population of almost 38,000 people tends to drop when spring comes. The neighborhoods' affordability make the area quite popular. If you live right on the beach, you're going to be spending a small fortune for the view, but as you get further inland, the prices dr...

Having trouble with Craigslist Hallandale Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Hallandale Beach, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hallandale Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

