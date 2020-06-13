Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:25 PM

108 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Hallandale Beach, FL

Finding an apartment in Hallandale Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Gateway North
45 Units Available
Art Square
401 Federal Hwy, Hallandale Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,609
1084 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1143 sqft
Designed for outdoor and leisure enthusiasts, the newest apartment community in Hallandale Beach features open-air lounge areas, modern amenities, and a fitness center. Pet friendly, with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Three Islands
1 Unit Available
200 Leslie Dr
200 Leslie Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1430 sqft
Great view from this apartment located in Three Island Community Hallandale. Centrally located between Miami and Fort Lauderdale. 5 minutes from the beach, shopping, restaurants and casino. 15 minutes from Aventura Mall.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Gateway North
1 Unit Available
512 NE 4 Avenue
512 NE 4th Ave, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Just West of US 1 in an area booming with new construction, 5 min from the beach, Aventura Hospital, Gulfstream Park and Aventura Mall - this cozy, renovated unit in a triplex, at an affordable price is available immediately.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Golden Isles
1 Unit Available
2300 Diana Drive
2300 Diana Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2300 sqft
Beautiful waterfront condo Pet friendly, family friendly large 2300 sq ft condo. Vacant move in immediately with condo approval. Under building parking, w/d in unit. Corner Penthouse with separate entry for masterbedroom.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Golden Isles
1 Unit Available
401 Golden Isles Dr
401 Golden Isles Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Fully FURNISHED!! Amazing canal and intracoastal view form this 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms spacious and very bright apartment in a desirable condo in Hallandale Beach; It features tile floor, a big open balcony, redone open kitchen with granite
Results within 1 mile of Hallandale Beach
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:00pm
36 Units Available
Midtown Aventura
20080 West Dixie Highway, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,569
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1346 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,556
1484 sqft
Oversized apartments in a palm-tree-filled community with large swimming pool. Units come with air conditioning, carpets and dishwashers. Conference room, media room and package receiving services. Just off Route 1.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:50pm
5 Units Available
Advenir at Biscayne Shore
12016 NE 16th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,455
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1319 sqft
Surfside Beach and the shopping along Highway 1 are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a pool, playground and trash valet. Apartments have hardwood flooring and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Hollywood Hills
21 Units Available
The EnV
812 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1353 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, and the beach. Open floor plans with modern kitchens, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, W/D hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, tennis court, hot tub, gym. Pet-friendly, dog park.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Hillcrest
36 Units Available
The Upton Apartment Homes (Formerly Known as Windsor Apartment Homes)
911 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1318 sqft
Gorgeous complex packed with amenities such as yoga classes, 24-hour gym, game room, and fire pit. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry. Borders Orangebrook Golf & Country Club. Proximity to I-95 a plus for commuters.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
The Waterways
12 Units Available
Waterways Village Apartments
3609 NE 207th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,709
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,041
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,539
1495 sqft
Spacious apartments with gourmet kitchens, walk in closets, washer/dryer in unit and private patio/balcony. Community features heated bayside pool, fitness center and water fountains. Located just five minutes from the beach.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highland Garden
1 Unit Available
2650 Madison St
2650 Madison Street, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2015 sqft
Spectacular 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms single family house with salt-water pool - Spectacular 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms single family house in a quiet neighborhood.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Parkside
1 Unit Available
1914 Dewey St
1914 Dewey Street, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1800 sqft
Rentals - Property Id: 271023 Awesome, cozy, enjoyable property 4/2 for the qualified family. Updated modern house with all working stainless steel appliances. Waterproof updated floors Washer and dryer on the site.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1275 Northeast 204th Terrace
1275 Northeast 204th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
Beautiful huge renovated corner property 3 min from Aventura and 5 min from the beach. LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION !!! I95 north and south 1 min from the property on Ives Road.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1280 NE 214th St
1280 Northeast 214th Street, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1166 sqft
Single Family Home - Property Id: 288647 This property is located in Ives Estates. close to A+ schools, public transportation and shopping. Home features family room, laundry room with washer and dryer. Huge back yard with fruit trees.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Highland Garden
1 Unit Available
2242 Jackson Street
2242 Jackson Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
890 sqft
SPECIAL RATE 6 MONTHS PLUS ELECTRIC Amazing Rental.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
The Waterways
1 Unit Available
3610 Yacht Club Dr
3610 Yacht Club Drive, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
974 sqft
Spectacular southeast views from this large and bright 3 bedroom 2 bath unit in Portsviews best line! Perched atop the 10th floor with ocean view, wake up to a beautiful sunrise and watch boats come and go from the marina.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
1400 Jackson St
1400 Jackson Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1 sqft
3Beth/2 Bath.This charming home is sure to impress. In the fenced backyard, youll find beautiful tropical foliage and a patio for relaxing.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Highland Garden
1 Unit Available
2464 Rodman St
2464 Rodman Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1050 sqft
Beautifully updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Rental in the heart of Hollywood. huge fenced yard with a big Mango tree & storage. This home is freshly painted in and out, newly updated bathrooms completely tiled.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
West Park
1 Unit Available
3371 Southwest 37th Street
3371 Southwest 37th Street, West Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,345
1545 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
The Waterways
1 Unit Available
21208 Harbor Way
21208 Harbor Way, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***AVAILABLE JULY 15TH***TROPICAL LANDSCAPED 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE WITH PRIVATE HOME FEEL, IN GATED HARBOR VILLAGE COMMUNITY IN AVENTURA -SPACIOUS TILED LIVING RM, FAMILY RM & DINING RM- KITCHEN W/ BREAKFAST BAR OPEN TO HIGH CEILING FAMILY RM-GLASS

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Highland Garden
1 Unit Available
2650 Wiley St
2650 Wiley Street, Hollywood, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautiful and Spacious East Hollywood home. 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Porcelain tile floors, granite counter-tops, updated kitchen. Split floor plan is perfect for a large family. Big corner lot. Plenty of parking. Pet friendly with pet deposit.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3101 N Country Club Dr
3101 North Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Beautiful TOP TO BOTTOM, remodeled unit in the heart of Country Club Dr., in Walking distance to Aventura Mall, and to New Publix Shopping Center. Ceramic floors throughout.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2915 NE 214 ST
2915 NE 214th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
FURNISHED 1 bdrm unit in 4-plex. Behind Aventura Hospital. Across from Whole Foods, Target & Gulfstream Park. If rented for under a year, realtor commission is 5% of total rental amount. Pets OK with non-refundable $150 pet deposit. Easy move-in.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Parkside
1 Unit Available
706 S 19th Ave
706 South 19th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Gorgeous single family home in the heart of Hollywood , near a variety of stores and shops, 10 minutes away from the beach. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms , garage , private pool , includes water utilities. Tenant only pays electricity.
City Guide for Hallandale Beach, FL

One of the fastest growing cities in Florida, Hallandale Beach is built on tourism, having fun, and bingo night! A lot of the new residents in Hallandale Beach are retired, and live in the area during the cold winter months, so the population of almost 38,000 people tends to drop when spring comes. The neighborhoods' affordability make the area quite popular. If you live right on the beach, you're going to be spending a small fortune for the view, but as you get further inland, the prices dr...

Having trouble with Craigslist Hallandale Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Hallandale Beach, FL

Finding an apartment in Hallandale Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

