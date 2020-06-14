/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020
167 Furnished Apartments for rent in Hallandale Beach, FL
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Atlantic Shores
1 Unit Available
301 NE 14th Ave
301 Northeast 14th Avenue, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1092 sqft
Beautiful contemporary unit , tastily furnished , wood floors through all the unit, remodeled kitchen and baths, stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops, enclosed patio . Totally furnished and ready to move in !
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
1830 S Ocean Dr
1830 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
1733 sqft
Seasonal rental. Beautiful 3 BED / 3 BATH corner unit with unobstructed breathtaking direct ocean and intracoastal views.
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
1850 S Ocean Dr
1850 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
OCEAN FRONT BUILDING - What a perfect location to call home for a while. Beach Club Condo is the place to live in luxury & Style. Furnished 1 bedroom with a DEN and 1 bath that sleeps plenty! Furnished and ready to enjoy.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Atlantic Shores
1 Unit Available
1000 NE 12th Ave
1000 Northeast 12th Avenue, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
Great location! 1 bed 1 1/2 baths renovated unit. Furnished. Nice neighborhood, close to the Beach, shopping, Casino, grocery stores, etc. Available NOW and Easy to show!
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
2081 S Ocean Dr
2081 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
Beautifully furnished condo, 2 bed & 2 bath corner walking distance from the beach.
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
2030 S Ocean Dr
2030 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1312 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
UNIT COMPLETELY REMODELED. OPEN GRANITE AND STAINLESS KITCHEN. PORCELAIN FLOORS. LARGE OPEN BALCONY. EXQUISITE CABINETRY & HARDWARE IN KITCHEN & BATHROOMS. NEW KITCHEN. ALMOST ALL UNIT IS NEW. RENOVATION DESIGNER FURNISHED & DECORATED.
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Golden Isles
1 Unit Available
100 Golden Isles Dr
100 Golden Isles Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1400 sqft
4 MIN FROM THE BEACH*COMPLETELY FURNISHED! WATER & SEWER INCLUDED IN THE RENT.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Atlantic Shores
1 Unit Available
1333 E Hallandale Beach Blvd
1333 East Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautiful 2/2 corner unit completely updated and furnished, spacious 2 beds, 2 baths. 1182 sqft of living area, 1 assigned parking space, pool and club house.
1 of 50
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Golden Isles
1 Unit Available
442 Tamarind Dr
442 Tamarind Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$9,200
The best of Golden Isles! Beautiful and professionally furnished 5bd/3bth home on canal with ocean access. Park your boat on your private dock w/power lift. Enjoy the saltwater heated pool, outdoor spa/tub, gazebo, and built-in bar-b-que.
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Golden Isles
1 Unit Available
470 Paradise Isle Blvd
470 Paradise Isle Boulevard, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Seasonal rental at Paradise Isle, Available from May until Dec 2020.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
3140 S Ocean Dr
3140 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1080 sqft
Fully remodeled with excellent taste this unit is offered furnished and equipped. It has a direct, direct ocean view from the inside of the apartment, from balcony and from every window, hurricane protected.
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Atlantic Shores
1 Unit Available
1016 Moffett St
1016 Moffett Street, Hallandale Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,800
Bring your clothes and enjoy to this spectacular house, Fully furnished Modern House 4/2.5, fully renovated house with gorgeous backyard.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
3161 S Ocean Dr
3161 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1109 sqft
2/2 for seasonal rent, 3 month minimum. Prime location, furnished.Beautiful view.
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Golden Isles
1 Unit Available
200 Golden Isles Dr
200 Golden Isles Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
*** DOCK SPACE UP TO 50 FT ***BEAUTIFUL 2 BED/2 BATH + DEN - FULLY FURNISHED OUTSTANDING VIEW TO THE INTRACOASTAL - HUGE BALCONY - WASHER & DRYER - 2 PARKING SPACES - MINUTES FROM THE BEACH, SUPERMARKETS & RESTAURANTS *** CALL NOW ***
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Atlantic Shores
1 Unit Available
319 NE 14th Ave
319 Northeast 14th Avenue, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautiful 2/2 condo east of US-1, close to shops and transportation. Furnished. 1 mile to the beach, Publix, Winn-Dixie across the street. Walking distance to Gulf Stream Park and Casinos. This apartment is available as of March 1st, 2020.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
3180 S Ocean Dr
3180 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Soak in The Sun every day from this gorgeous, DIRECT ocean view corner unit! Large expansive wraparound balcony with direct ocean view and beautiful South East views.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
City Center
1 Unit Available
809 SE 2 AV
809 Southeast 2nd Avenue, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Fully Furnished unit in busy area near Gulfstream Village, Bluesten Park and YMCA. Walk in Closet. Central AC. Rent includes WiFi & water. Recently renovated, new furnishings. 7 month min or year stay. No association; fast approval.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Golden Isles
1 Unit Available
401 Golden Isles Dr
401 Golden Isles Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Fully FURNISHED!! Amazing canal and intracoastal view form this 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms spacious and very bright apartment in a desirable condo in Hallandale Beach; It features tile floor, a big open balcony, redone open kitchen with granite
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Gateway East
1 Unit Available
2602 E Hallandale Beach Blvd
2602 East Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1028 sqft
Completely furnished apartment with an Intercostal View. Amenities include a shuttle service to The Hyde Beach Club Beach Resort for owners and tenants. The beautifully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath unit has luxurious charm and stunning views.
Results within 1 mile of Hallandale Beach
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
1501 Fletcher St
1501 Fletcher Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1290 sqft
Large corner fenced backyard perfect for entertainment and privacy. Recently updated kitchen and bathrooms. The main living areas feature a front sunroom, living, dining, rear Florida room, and 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
1642 Adams St
1642 Adams Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
800 sqft
This is the perfect summer getaway near the beach that you've been looking for.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
West Park
1 Unit Available
3809 SW 33rd St
3809 Southwest 33rd Street, West Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1487 sqft
Furnished three bedroom waterfront home close to 95 with large yard, covered patio and nice dock area to enjoy the outdoors. Home rented FURNISHED only. Landlord will consider 6+ month rental. Bathroom is recently remodeled. Stove is GAS.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
1740 Madison St
1740 Madison Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
2464 sqft
8 Bedrooms
Ask
stylish 1 bedroom 1 bath can be rented monthly. House is completely renovated and completely furnished including free self parking cable Internet water and electric. Beautiful kitchen with granite countertop stainless steel appliances.
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
South Central Beach
1 Unit Available
339 S Oregon St
339 Oregon St, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
1780 sqft
Beautiful Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom/ 2.
