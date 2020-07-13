/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:34 AM
174 Apartments for rent in Hallandale Beach, FL with pool
Verified
1 of 80
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
26 Units Available
Gateway North
Art Square
401 Federal Hwy, Hallandale Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,759
1084 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1143 sqft
Designed for outdoor and leisure enthusiasts, the newest apartment community in Hallandale Beach features open-air lounge areas, modern amenities, and a fitness center. Pet friendly, with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Gateway East
2600 E Hallandale Beach B
2600 East Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,990
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedrooms 1 full bathrooms fully furnished apartment 30th floor beach service gym swimming pool washer & dryer valet parking Perfect Rental by Vacation Rental Miami INC Large selection of services by GELFAND CONCIERGE INC: Vacation Rental
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Oceanside
1850 S Ocean Drive
1850 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,750
1 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
MUST SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL UNIT!! ONE BEDROOM + DEN, OVERSIZE BALCONY WITH SUNSET AND INTRACOASTAL VIEWS, BATHROOM AND CLOSET UPGRADED.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Three Islands
1000 Parkview Dr
1000 Parkview Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1138 sqft
HALLANDALE FL----"OCEANVIEW PARK" ----LOCATED IN 3 ISLANDS----ON THE INTRACOASTAL---7TH FLOOR--2 BEDROOM---1.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Golden Isles
100 Golden Isles Dr
100 Golden Isles Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1/1.5 located on the 8th floor overlooking the inter-coastal lake. Building has 24 hr guard with gated security, pool, gym, sauna and clubhouse. Apt has been completely updated.
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Oceanside
1865 S Ocean Dr
1865 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
2138 sqft
Unique Rooftop Penthouse on 21st floor across street from Ocean and South City Beach Park. Spacious Unit approximately 2800 square feet of living area. Foyer entry, marble floors in living areas and wood floors in bedrooms.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Three Islands
2500 Parkview Dr
2500 Parkview Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1280 sqft
SPECTACULAR PANORAMIC VIEWS OF THE OCEAN AND THE BAY FROM THIS LARGE, HIGH FLOOR 2/2!BEST VIEWS IN THE COMPLEX!PORCELAIN FLOORS TROUGH-OUT!LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES!LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE!LUXURY COMPLEX WITH ALL AMENITIES
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Three Islands
601 Three Islands Blvd
601 Three Islands Boulevard, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
800 sqft
Lovely 1-bedroom, 1-bath condo with expanded living room and balcony and located in a secured building in an all-age, desirable De Soto Park community. Unit has new paint and new ceramic tile.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Oceanside
1800 S Ocean Dr Apt 507
1800 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1571 sqft
Enjoy the five star amenities of this ocean front condo at Hallandale Beach.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Oceanside
2030 S Ocean Dr
2030 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful spacious one bedroom, one in a half bath condo in Hallandale beach. Amazing skyline views from an extra large balcony. The Parker Plaza Estates is a full service building.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Golden Isles
1900 Diana Dr
1900 Diana Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartment 1 bed/ 2 baths, Corner unit ,, Excellent location , walking distance to the beach , restaurants, supermarket, pharmacies, banks,& USPS office. Minutes from Gulf stream casino & Aventura mall.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Oceanside
1980 S Ocean Dr
1980 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,535
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
dont miss out on this rental spectacular views from thix.1-1.5 gorgeous south view well kept unit unfurn..full svc complex 2 pools 2 restaurants snack bar minimart hair salon courtesy bus and much more 24 hr security valet H10758530
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Atlantic Shores
301 NE 14th Ave
301 Northeast 14th Avenue, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1092 sqft
Beautiful contemporary unit , tastily furnished , wood floors through all the unit, remodeled kitchen and baths, stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops, enclosed patio . Totally furnished and ready to move in ! Park in #30..
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Three Islands
300 Three Islands Blvd
300 Three Islands Boulevard, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
TWO BEDROOMS TWO BATHROOMS REMODELED UNIT, LOCATED IN THE FIRST FLOOR OF THE BUILDING, WITH A SPIRAL STAIRCASE TO A STORAGE ROOM. BOAT SLIPS AVAILABLE FOR RENT OR BUY. TILE FLOORS, PRIVATE PATIO, VERY WELL MAINTAINED BUILDING, WITH 24 HOURS SECURITY.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Oceanside
1904 S Ocean Dr
1904 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1 sqft
You will have a wonderful view in this indescribable condo, Ocean side, where you can wake up in the morning and go directly to the Beach or the Pool in 5 minutes. The unit is original but well maintained.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Gateway East
1745 Hallandale Beach Blv
1745 East Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A resort style building in the heart of Hallandale Beach; Walking distance to one of the most beautiful beaches in Florida. Impeccably kept and perfectly located, this spacious 1/1 is in the sought out neighborhood of Hallandale Beach .
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Golden Isles
401 Golden Isles Dr
401 Golden Isles Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious and Bright 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo in Hallandale Beach. Recently renovated Modern and Elegant.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Oceanside
1893 S Ocean Dr
1893 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT LOCATION ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE OCEAN . GOOD INTRACOASTAL VIEW AND SOME OCEAN VIEW. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY . VERY EASY TO SHOW. VACANT
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Golden Isles
455 Paradise Isle Blvd
455 Paradise Isle Boulevard, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
700 sqft
$1,400 Month Rent / TENANT MUST BE 55+ adult community. Great prime East side location in Hallandale. Minutes to the Beach, Shopping and Restaurants. Nice open Floor Plans with East, West exposures bringing wonderful light into the unit.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Golden Isles
440 Paradise Isle Blvd
440 Paradise Isle Boulevard, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION,LOCATION,LOCATION. CLOSE TO THE OCEAN VERY BEAUTIFUL, TOTALLY UPDATED AND UPGRADED 1/1 IN ISLE OF PARADISE. CERAMIC FLOOR THROUGH OUT , BUILD IN CLOSET, SCREENED PORCH OVERLOOKING CANAL AND PASSING BOATS.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Golden Isles
581 Blue Heron Dr
581 Blue Heron Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Every one to occupy the apt has to be over 55+ years.This is a fifty-five and over community.The apt is Completely Furnished, very clean.1 Bd/1Ba, and equipped. located around the corner from Publix,tennis courts and 5 min from the ocean.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Three Islands
200 Leslie Dr
200 Leslie Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1130 sqft
Great view. Centrally located between Miami and Fort Lauderdale. 5 minutes from the beach, shopping, restaurants and casino. 15 minutes from Aventura Mall. Entire building was recently updated with modern and elegant finish.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Golden Isles
301 Golden Isles Dr
301 Golden Isles Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
LIGHT AND BRIGHT, BEST CORNER, WATERFRONT, UPDATED SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, FURNISHED, BEAUTIFUL WATER VIEWS FROM ALL WINDOWS, IMPACT WINDOWS AND DOORS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, PORCELAIN TILE FLOORS, BEST LOCATION IN THE BUILDING, WALKING
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Golden Isles
300 Layne Blvd
300 Layne Boulevard, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
965 sqft
Location, Location, Location!!! Only 1 mile from the Beach, walking distance to grocery stores and shopping. Minutes from new Gulfstream Park and Aventura Mall. Lots of windows and natural light. Screened porch looking over park and canal.
