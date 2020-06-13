/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:29 AM
275 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hallandale Beach, FL
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
1800 S OCEAN DR
1800 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1571 sqft
Enjoy the five star amenities of this ocean front condo at Hallandale Beach.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
1830 S Ocean Dr
1830 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
1733 sqft
Seasonal rental. Beautiful 3 BED / 3 BATH corner unit with unobstructed breathtaking direct ocean and intracoastal views.
1 of 68
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Southwest Lakes
1 Unit Available
330 SW 2nd Ave
330 Southwest 2nd Avenue, Hallandale Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1848 sqft
HUGE and SPOTLESS 3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bath with enclosed garage! Gorgeous 2005 Townhome. Tons of granite in kitchen. Gorgeous POOL! SS appliances, indoor laundry room w full sized appliances and water heater.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Southwest Lakes
1 Unit Available
221 SW 5th Ave
221 Southwest 5th Avenue, Hallandale Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
GORGEOUS POOL HOME WITH LARGE BACK YARD 3/2 AND 1 CAR GARAGE. TILE FLOOR, GRANITE COUNTER TOP KITCHEN. IN THE HART OF HALLANDALE CLOSE TO EVERYTHING.
1 of 60
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
City Center
1 Unit Available
244 SE 2nd Ave
244 Southeast 2nd Avenue, Hallandale Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
PRIVATE GATED COMMUNITY, CENTRALLY LOCATED ACROSS FROM GULFSTREAM, CLOSE TO AVENTURA MALL, BEACHES & I-95.BEAUTIFUL CORNER UNIT, OPEN FLOOR PLAN,TILE FLOOR DOWNSTAIRS, CARPET UPSTAIRS.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Golden Isles
1 Unit Available
418 Sunset Dr
418 Sunset Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
30 DAYS RENT !!! Brand new waterfront private retreat where you will be able to relax while enjoying the gorgeous water views. Private dock to park a boat during your visit. Meticulous attention to details is displayed throughout this 6.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Gateway East
1 Unit Available
2600 E Hallandale Beach Blvd
2600 East Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Hallandale Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2100 sqft
AMAZING INTRACOASTAL, SKYLINE AND OCEAN VIEWS 3 BED 3 FULL BATH RESIDENCE, WITH PRIVATE ELEVATOR. FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN WITH ALL HIGH-END APPLIANCES AND DEVICES TO MAKE YOUR STAY FABULOUS.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Fashion Row
1 Unit Available
212 NE 3rd St
212 Northeast 3rd Street, Hallandale Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful townhome located in the heart of Hallandale Beach, close to Gulfstream Park, Aventura mall and less than 2 miles from the beach.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Golden Isles
1 Unit Available
521 holiday dr
521 Holiday Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
SHORT TERM RENTAL!! This architectural marvel is located in exclusive gated Golden Isles, home features 6 bedrooms and 6 baths, and resides on an oversized 12,750 sqft lot.
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Golden Isles
1 Unit Available
442 Tamarind Dr
442 Tamarind Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
The best of Golden Isles! Beautiful and professionally furnished 5bd/3bth home on canal with ocean access. Park your boat on your private dock w/power lift. Enjoy the saltwater heated pool, outdoor spa/tub, gazebo, and built-in bar-b-que.
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Golden Isles
1 Unit Available
546 Palm Dr
546 Palm Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
BEAUTIFUL AND READY TO MOVE-IN WATERFRONT HOME IN CENTRALLY LOCATED, GUARD-GATED GOLDEN ISLES COMMUNITY. 100 FEET OF DIRECT WATERFRONT ON DEEP WATER. OFFERING 5 BEDROOMS, 4.5 BATHS. ONE STORY, LIVING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM, DINING AREA.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Three Islands
1 Unit Available
2613 S Parkview Dr
2613 Parkview Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Remodeled with nice and new (hardly used) furniture 3 Bedrooms / 2 Bathrooms villa in the desirable Three Island, Hallandale. Close to the beaches and shopping centers; easy access to I95 through Hallandale Beach Blvd.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Southwest Lakes
1 Unit Available
215 SW 1st Ave
215 Southwest 1st Avenue, Hallandale Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
This 3 bedroom cutest home on the block with old world charm is completely equipped for rentals. Open dining / living and media rooms with a giant flat screen TV above the fireplace makes this home very comfortable.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Atlantic Shores
1 Unit Available
1101 NE 3rd street
1101 NE 3rd St, Hallandale Beach, FL
Winner of the Hallandale 2009 and 2012 Beautification Gold Award! This immaculate 4 bedroom 2 full bath home offers large size bedrooms, renovated kitchen and bathrooms, spacious closets, imported ceramic tile floors.
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Golden Isles
1 Unit Available
2300 Diana Drive
2300 Diana Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
Beautiful waterfront condo Pet friendly, family friendly large 2300 sq ft condo. Vacant move in immediately with condo approval. Under building parking, w/d in unit. Corner Penthouse with separate entry for masterbedroom.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Atlantic Shores
1 Unit Available
1016 Moffett St
1016 Moffett Street, Hallandale Beach, FL
Bring your clothes and enjoy to this spectacular house, Fully furnished Modern House 4/2.5, fully renovated house with gorgeous backyard.
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Southwest Lakes
1 Unit Available
212 SW 1st Ave
212 Southwest 1st Avenue, Hallandale Beach, FL
Fabulous half acre property fully equipped in Hallandale close to the beach, within walking distance to the Village at Gulfstream Park, close to Aventura Mall & Ft Lauderdale/Hollywood Beach including Golden Beach and Sunny Isles Beach.
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Southwest Lakes
1 Unit Available
113 SW 2nd St
113 Southwest 2nd Street, Hallandale Beach, FL
Great home for rent just minutes away from the beaches of Hallandale Beach and Hollywood Beach with its miles of oceanfront boardwalk. Located minutes from Gulfstream park at the Villages and Aventura Mall, this property has 5 nice size bedrooms.
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Golden Isles
1 Unit Available
472 Sunset Dr
472 Sunset Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
RATE IS PER NIGHT. Price is negotiable if the stay is longer. CERTAIN EXCLUSIONS WILL APPLY. This home, which is walking distance to the beach, is large and comfortable, with a huge out door space for relaxing and entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Hallandale Beach
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
The Waterways
12 Units Available
Waterways Village Apartments
3609 NE 207th St, Aventura, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,539
1495 sqft
Spacious apartments with gourmet kitchens, walk in closets, washer/dryer in unit and private patio/balcony. Community features heated bayside pool, fitness center and water fountains. Located just five minutes from the beach.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 01:11am
5 Units Available
Advenir at Biscayne Shore
12016 NE 16th Ave, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1319 sqft
Surfside Beach and the shopping along Highway 1 are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a pool, playground and trash valet. Apartments have hardwood flooring and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Hollywood Hills
19 Units Available
The EnV
812 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1353 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, and the beach. Open floor plans with modern kitchens, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, W/D hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, tennis court, hot tub, gym. Pet-friendly, dog park.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
36 Units Available
Midtown Aventura
20080 West Dixie Highway, Aventura, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,556
1484 sqft
Oversized apartments in a palm-tree-filled community with large swimming pool. Units come with air conditioning, carpets and dishwashers. Conference room, media room and package receiving services. Just off Route 1.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hillcrest
36 Units Available
The Upton Apartment Homes (Formerly Known as Windsor Apartment Homes)
911 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1318 sqft
Gorgeous complex packed with amenities such as yoga classes, 24-hour gym, game room, and fire pit. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry. Borders Orangebrook Golf & Country Club. Proximity to I-95 a plus for commuters.
Similar Pages
Hallandale Beach 1 BedroomsHallandale Beach 2 BedroomsHallandale Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHallandale Beach 3 BedroomsHallandale Beach Accessible ApartmentsHallandale Beach Apartments with Balcony
Hallandale Beach Apartments with GarageHallandale Beach Apartments with GymHallandale Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHallandale Beach Apartments with ParkingHallandale Beach Apartments with PoolHallandale Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLLantana, FLParkland, FLPalmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FL