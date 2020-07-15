102 Studio Apartments for rent in Hallandale Beach, FL

/
1 of 11
Last updated March 5 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
City Center
124 SE 4th St
124 Southeast 4th Street, Hallandale Beach, FL
Studio
$950
STUDIO JUST STEPS AWAY FROM GULFSTREAM PARK IN HALLANDALE. QUIET, SAFE NEIGHBORHOOD. RENT INCLUDES WATER, SEWER, PEST CONTROL AND ELECTRICITY!!! FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN AND CLOSET SPACE. SAME DAY APPROVAL IF ALL SCREENING DOCUMENTS ARE PROVIDED.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
City Center
126 SE 9th St
126 Southeast 9th Street, Hallandale Beach, FL
Studio
$975
CONVENIENT LOCATION ACROSS FROM GULFSTREAM PARK!! NEWLY REMODELED STUDIO NESTLED IN A QUIET, SAFE AREA. BRAND NEW KITCHEN, FULLY EQUIPPED WITH STOVE AND REFRIGERATOR, KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE COUNTERTOPS.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
South Central Beach
341 Monroe St
341 Monroe Street, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,050
3744 sqft
This Studio Apt. includes all utilities (electric, water, trash and sewer). Just steps from Hollywood Beach and our famous Broadwalk and is a short ride to Ft. Lauderdale Airport, Casinos, Restaurants, Shopping and more.
1 of 6
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Highland Garden
2235 Madison St Apt C
2235 Madison Street, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$850
Efficiency with bathroom and kitchen .Move two months: first month and security deposit, include water and electricity. RENT MONTH: $ 850.00 (RLNE5891608)
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Parkside
509 S 21 Ave 201
509 South 21st Avenue, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$950
Studio, all utilities included! - Property Id: 248624 509 S 21 Ave Hollywood 33020 Map the address before scheduling. All inclusive studio on the second floor of a mixed-use building with retail on the first floor.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Beach
101 N Ocean Dr
101 North Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,300
400 sqft
Ocean view condo,totally renovated,fully furnished with ocean access,shops,kitchen,hotel style,pool,gym,restautants
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Highland Garden
2206 Adams St
2206 Adams Street, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$975
Updated, spacious and centrally-located studio apartment in Hollywood. Located in quiet residential area just 10 minutes from the beach and 5 minutes from Hollywood Boulevard's restaurants and shops. New A/C and freshly painted.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Hollywood Lakes
1739 Dewey
1739 Dewey St, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$875
Beautiful STUDIO 7 min to beach, 3 blocks from Downtown Hollywood. AC, new floors. Washer dryer on site. Patio. Electricity & Water included in rent!
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Parkside
1858 Dewey St
1858 Dewey Street, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,799
Fully furnished rental in Hollywood, close to downtown. Enjoy this A/C'd efficiency. Free private parking, 24-hour “front desk”. FREE Wi-fi; Electricity, Water. This studio can be connected to adjoining unit for additional cost.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Parkside
2017 Harrison St.
2017 Harrison St, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,400
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2017 Harrison St. in Hollywood. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
South Central Beach
201 Van Buren St
201 Van Buren Street, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,895
Great Oceanfront efficiency with direct ocean views! Seasonal rental 3-6 months,depends on length of time. Has private parking in rear of building. 1 of 4 best smaller beach buildings on beach.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Highland Garden
2318 Van Buren St
2318 Van Buren Street, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$950
650 sqft
LARGE EFFICIENCY UNIT ON THE 1ST FLOOR, freshly painted, **MONTHLY RENT IS INCLUDING WATER AND ELECTRICITY** LOCATED (East of I 95) IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN HOLLYWOOD, QUIET COMPLEX, WALK TO RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, SCHOOLS, LIBRARY, GOLF COURSES,
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 12:18 AM
$
18 Units Available
441 Corridor
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,098
493 sqft
Located just off I-95 near the Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, these units feature balconies, cable/satellite, air conditioning and dishwashers, along with a pool, laundry facilities, business center, playground and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
33 Units Available
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL
Studio
$1,094
510 sqft
Aliro apartment complex is a South Florida getaway. These one- and two-bedroom units include dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators and in-unit laundry hookups. The community is pet-friendly and features a gym and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
74 Units Available
City Center
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,701
660 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
West Park
112 Newton Rd
112 Newton Road, West Park, FL
Studio
$1,300
1086 sqft
Efficiency available in West Park in a quiet neighborhood. Back unit. Large back yard.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
290 174TH ST 1415
290 Northeast 174th Street, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Studio
$1,275
732 sqft
LARGE FURNISHED STUDIO W/ OCEAN VIEWS - Property Id: 51490 Gorgeous direct ocean views from this furnished studio in prestigious Sunny Isles. All stainless steel appliances.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 08:38 AM
1 Unit Available
Sunny Isles Shores
200 177
200 177th Drive, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Studio
$1,350
536 sqft
Extremely Motivated Sellers! EXCELLENT SUNNY ISLES BEACH LOCATION ! WALK, ACROSS THE STREET TO THE BEAUTIFUL BEACH, RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, & SUPERMARKET. NICE VIEW, COMFORTABLE 1 BEDROOM PLUS DEN, 1.5 BATHROOM, IN AVILA CONDO. SECURE GATES COMMUNITY.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
24 SW 13th St
24 Southwest 13th Street, Dania Beach, FL
Studio
$1,100
2371 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 24 SW 13th St in Dania Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Beach
1315 N Ocean Dr
1315 North Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,000
650 sqft
Location, studio apartment just a couple of blocks from the ocean, unfurnished includes water and electric no parking.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
251 172nd St
251 Northeast 172nd Street, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Studio
$1,075
Located half block to the beach. This unit absolutely gorgeous & spacious one bedroom plus den and one bath apartment in Sunny Isles Beach! Offering a great location.
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Royal Poinciana
2105 N 20th Avenue
2105 N 20th Ave, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$890
250 sqft
NICE & COZY STUDIO ENOUGH TO FEEL AT HOMEIT COMES WITH A NICE BATH ROOM & SMALL KITCHENETTECENTRAL + WINDOW AC.LARGE YARD.PARKING.
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
19201 Collins Ave
19201 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Studio
$1,500
360 sqft
Studio on the beach in Aventura Beach Club, Sunny Isles Beach. Two queen beds, kitchenette. Cable, Internet, Wi-Fi, electricity are included in the rent. No balcony. Great location. Close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Cloverleaf Estates
291 NW 177th St
291 Northwest 177th Street, Miami Gardens, FL
Studio
$900
BEAUTIFUL STUDIO CONVENIENTLY LOCATED AT MIAMI GARDENS AREA ON FIRST FLOOR, GATED COMMUNITY, TILE ALL OVER, FRESHLY PAINTED, KITCHEN, BATHROOM, A/C UNIT.
